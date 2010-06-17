Thanks to volunteers, more memorials to come

I want to thank the literally hundreds of Shelter Island volunteers who spared no effort in assisting the family of Army 1st Lieutenant Joseph Theinert in saying farewell to Joey. Your sensitive, solemn and dignified efforts comforted the family beyond measure in their terrible hour of need.

Whether as a member of one of our wonderful town organizations — the Police and Fire Departments, American Legion, School and churches, our ferry companies, or as an unaffiliated individual just stepping forward to answer our call — you were there and performed magnificently.

Thanks also to our Island businesses for coming through generously, as they always do in times of need. I must acknowledge gratefully the North and South Fork businesses, as well as organizations from all over Long Island, who generously assisted.

I wish to report that, in consultation with Lt. Theinert’s family, we have asked that Senator Ken LaValle and Assemblyman Marc Alessi introduce a bill in the State Legislature — which they did Tuesday afternoon — to amend the NYS Highway Law as follows:

342-yyy. Portion of the State highway system to be designated as the Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Way.’ All that portion of the State highway system constituting New York State Route 114, beginning at the South Ferry in the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk and continuing north for 1.3 miles to its intersection with Cartwright Road, shall be designated and known as Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Way.’

The town, in consultation with the Theinert family, the school and all of you, is exploring an appropriate way for us to memorialize Lt. Theinert.

Thank you one and all. Shelter Island was once again more than up to the task.