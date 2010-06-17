Sports Awards Ceremony honors superb student athletes

Private Rachel Grathwohl (left) and Sergeant John White present

Nick Kestler and Emily Gibbs the Army National Scholar Athlete

Award.

The 41st annual Athletic Awards Ceremony last Thursday was an opportunity to not just honor athletes’ accomplishments, but to remind both those athletes and the community that there is far more to school sports than trophies and winning records. From the very start of the night, participants looked back on one of the finest embodiments of those ideals which the sports program hopes to cultivate.

The event started just two hours after the funeral procession for 1Lt. Joey Theinert, who died in southern Afghanistan while diffusing an IED on June 4. 1Lt. Theinert competed in cross country, lacrosse and basketball at Shelter Island School before he graduated in 2004.

After a moment of silence in his honor, Coach Michael Mundy started the ceremony with a few words about the fallen hero.

I had the honor of coaching Joey his sophomore and junior years in basketball, he began. To categorize Joey, as a human being and an athlete, any words I’m going to use sound clich — the problem is, they’re not. He was just one of the nicest, purest kids I’ve ever met in my life. Joey understood that, in life, there are things bigger than yourself and that in belonging to something and being a part of something and putting something ahead of yourself, it makes you a better person.

There’s so much today about me,’ about what I want.’ Joey understood that that’s not what life’s about. I think that that’s maybe the biggest lesson everyone in this room could learn about Joey. He gave everything, to the end. So just remember that in your day-to-day life, it’s not about you. It’s about what you can do to make others better — what you can do to make the team better. And that was Joey’s specialty. And from what I understand, to his dying breath, Joey put other people’s welfare in front of his own. The crowd responded with a standing ovation.

Later in the evening, Mundy awarded an absent Nick Kestler, Lt. Theinert’s stepbrother, with a Coach’s Award. After needing a moment to compose himself, Coach Mundy said, To know Nick, you have to watch him. He recalled one game in which some players were complaining about their lack of playing time. I remember pulling Nick out of the game after he had been in for maybe a minute and 30 seconds, and I put in this other player, and I looked over and saw Nick cheering for him — that’s just Nick.

In the middle of Coach Mundy’s comments, Kestler suddenly entered the gymnasium and received a standing ovation from the crowd as his teammates surrounded and hugged him, expressing their sympathy. Mundy went on to describe a moment in the team’s final game of the season in which the Indians and the Smithtown Christian team arranged to have their players who hadn’t scored all season to get their first point, a moment that was lauded in a May 14 New York Times editorial and reprinted on the back of the evening’s program.

At one point, Kestler grabbed the ball and gave it to a player on the opposing team and then fouled him, to allow that scoreless player to get on the scoreboard. Nick is a player who had scored 7 points all season In the last 4.5 seconds of his last season, he gets a rebound 3 feet from the basket. That’s his time to shine, right? He gave it to the other player, so he could score. Kestler again received a thunderous applause, and was also presented with a Coach’s Award for the joint Shelter Island and Greenport football team.

VARSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL

Coach’s Award: Connor Needham and Nick Kestler.

MVP: Dustin Mulcahy and Mike Mundy.

All-Conference: Mike Mundy. In 10 years, Mike’s the third player in Shelter Island to be an all-conference player, noted Coach Mundy.

All-League: Andrew BeltCappellino.

JUNIOR VARSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL

Coach Jay Card began by thanking volunteer Coach Jim Colligan, and then said of his team, I look over here and I don’t really see basketball players. I see a lot of individual good athletes but we’re coming together. And our sum of being a team is what’s important.

Coach’s Award: Brendan Olinkiewicz.

MVP: James Read.

VARSITY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Coach Peter Miedema commented, Talk about how hard it is to play basketball when you only have 7 players — we really have to work hard, and every person is important. But they really did work hard.

Coach’s Award: Katie Siller.

MVP: Kelsey McGayhey.

JUNIOR VARSITY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Coach William Collins told said, It was an absolute pleasure to coach these girls this year.

Coach’s Award: Tara Sturges.

MVP: Katy Binder.

TENNIS

MVP and Sixth Year Award: Katie Siller.

VARSITY GOLF

MVP and All-League: TJ Dalton.

Coach’s Award and All-League: Jay Card.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

I’m so proud of this year, said Coach Cindy Belt. We ended up having the most successful year in the history of Shelter Island volleyball.

Coach’s Award: Shelby Willumsen.

MVP: Claire Read.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Coach Karen Gibbs said, I was very proud of these girls that they were able to stay focused, stay calm and win. They really put their heart and soul into every game. I think they’ve done a fabulous job.

Coach’s Award: Tara Sturges.

MVP: Katy Binder.

CHEERLEADING

Coach Kim Clark explained, I had a great time with these girls. I love being with them — they are kind, generous, loving girls, dedicated to cheerleading and the spirit of the school.

Coach’s Award: Lisa Rassmusen. Mariah Jacobs, and Kaela Loriz.

JUNIOR VARSITY MEN’S BASEBALL

From the first game to the last game, the team grew tremendously, commented Coach Will Collins.

Coach’s Award: Max Pelletier.

MVP: Andrew BeltCappellino.

JUNIOR VARSITY LACROSSE

Peter Miedema read a letter from Coach Garret Cutler: This group of seniors has been the best class yet. It’s been a pleasure. You guys are the mold that holds the team together, you have a great work ethic, and I look forward to building our success in years to come.

Coach’s Award: Nick Kestler and Mike Mundy.

HIGH SCHOOL SAILING CLUB

Coach’s Award: Jack Calabro.

MVP: Connor Needham.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Army National Scholar Athlete Award: Nick Kestler and Emily Gibbs.

National Scholar Award: Mariah Jacobs, Morgan McCarthy, Brianna Hallman, Lisa Kaasik, Katie Siller, Katy Binder, Melissa Ames, Lea Giambruno, Wyatt Brigham, Jillian Calabro, Gina Giambruno, Corey Brewer, Haley Willumsen, Shelby Willumsen, Kaela Loriz, Michelle Card, Andrew Graffagnino, TJ Dalton, Emily Gibbs, Matthew BeltCappellino, Andrew BeltCappellino, James Read, Ariana Loriz, Jay Card.

Gold Key Award: Mariah Jacobs, Katie Siller, Doug Binder, Connor Needham, Mike Mundy and Nick Kestler. This is the most that we’ve had in this category in a long time, noted Athletic Director Rick Osmer.

Suffolk Zone Fitness Award: Mike Mundy and Katie Siller.

Sportsmanship Award: Dustin Mulcahy and Claire Read.