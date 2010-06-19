Slide Show: Photos from Saturday's Shelter Island Run

CARA LORIZ PHOTO

Alene Reta of Ethiopia broke the old course record — which he

set in 2007 — to win the 2010 10K Run on Saturday, June

19.

2007 10K champion Alene Reta of Ethiopia broke his own record to win Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K run, the 31st running of the annual race.

He finished in 28:39, just seconds faster than his winning time in 2007 of 28:41. That championship was won on a cool, damp May day; Saturday it was hot and dry but an afternoon breeze brought some relief. Reta outran his competition by more than a minute.

Finishing second was Kumsa Adunga of Ethiopia. His time was 29:43. Ketema Nigusse, also of Ethiopia, finished third.

One of the highlights of Saturday’s race was the top 10 finish of Chris Koegel of Malverne — he is the cousin of Lt. Joseph Theinert who died heroically in Afghanistan just two weeks ago. The 2010 10K was dedicated in to his memory — 10K staff wore “Remember Joey” T-shirts in honor of this Shelter Island High School graduate and avid cross country runner.

Finishing first for the women was another Ethiopian, 19-year-old Emebet Bacha Lencho in 34:25. Anzhelika Averkova of Ukraine finished second and Irene Limiki of Kenya, third.

Headline runners Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers finished well in their age groups with Samuelson taking second in the 50+ women’s group right behind Carmen Ayala-Troncos of Austin, Texas. Rodgers, 62, beat his 44 minute goal, finishing in 43:48.

For complete race results, click here and read the June 24th edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.