Shelby Willumsen

This senior, perhaps best known for her most recent stage performance sharing the lead role of Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz” this spring, is heading to St. Augustine, Florida to attend Flagler College, where she plans to study history and anthropology. She hopes to study abroad and to travel to different countries during her college years, and after.

Shelby was in the NHS during her junior year, and president of the group in her senior year. She was on the high honor roll each quarter for all four quarters in grades 9 and 10, and on the honor roll all four quarters in grade 11. She also participated in the AMC in 9th grade.

She was vice president of her 9th grade class and president in 10th and 12th grades. As a 9th grader she attended the Long Island Teen Health Conference and in 10th and 11th grades the Yearbook Seminars at Columbia University. Those seminars served her well as the yearbook layout editor during grades 9 through 12.

Shelby was acofounders and vice president of the Spanish Club in grades 10, 11 and 12. During her junior and senior years, she was in the Science Club and on the prom committee in 11th grade.

Shelby’s music and drama activities have been extensive. She’s been a member of the chorus and the band in grades 9 through 12. In 9th grade she played the flute and then the trumpet. In grades 9, 11 and 12 she participated in the North Fork Music Festival; in 9th grade she was a soloist in a cabaret to raise money for the American Cancer Society and in 11th grade performed as a soloist in a Christmas cabaret.

In 9th grade Shelby was an actress in the school musical “Les Miserables,” a soloist and actress in “Miss Saigon” in 10th grade and, as a junior, earned a TEENY Award nomination for outstanding performance for her supporting role in “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Shelby was a cheerleader in grades 9, 11 and 12, earning MVP in grade 11; played JV volleyball in 9th grade and varsity volleyball in grades 10, 11 and 12 and was captain of the team as a senior. She was captain of the junior varsity basketball team, MVP in 10th grade and received the Scholar Athlete Award all four years of high school.

NHS Service projects include: collecting medicine for “Operation Medicine Cabinet,” collecting donations for “Pennies for Patients,” bag stuffing for the 5K race, builder for Habitat for Humanity, Relay for Life participant, volunteering at a soup kitchen, collecting for several food drives and volunteering for Island service organizations.

In her junior year Shelby volunteered at St. Mary’s Church’s St. Nicholas Cafe, sang Christmas carols at a fundraising event and was a volunteer aide for the “Living Nativity.” As a senior, she raised money for Chile and collected seeds at Mashomack.

This grad, who’s worked since 2006 at the Tuck Shop, says that what’s had the most impact on her has been how everyone on Shelter Island community cares about each other and would do anything for anyone. The school and community always come together whenever necessary, she said. “Growing up on this beautiful and wonderful place has taught me so many lessons that it would be impossible to express them all. The only thing I can say would be ‘thank you.’”