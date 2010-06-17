Robert Parry appointed interim superintendent

New interim Superintendent Robert Parry will use his decades of

experience in Long Island districts to help the school

reorganize its administration.

The School Board appointed a new interim superintendent on Monday, Robert Parry, who is set to take over for Superintendent Sharon Clifford after she retires on June 30. He began working with Ms. Clifford on Tuesday morning to prepare for the transition.

Board President Rebecca Mundy told the Reporter that Mr. Parry will only be employed at the school long enough to provide consultation on how to restructure the school administration and to find a new superintendent, during which time he will also conduct the superintendent’s regular responsibilities. It could be three months, six months — however long it takes, she commented. It’s a very uncertain timeframe, Mr. Parry commented at Monday’s meeting.

The school’s efforts to restructure the administration began when Assistant Superintendent Donna Guiffre announced her resignation at a board meeting on April 14, allowing the school to cut $50,000 from its administrative salaries for next year.

The board then began to look at how best to redistribute her responsibilities. One option would be to cut the Assistant Superintendent position entirely and create a new special education director, Ms. Mundy noted at the April 14 meeting. She said that the new guidance counselor and the school’s full-time business official may be able to help absorb some of the assistant superintendent’s duties. We’re in a great spot to reassess, explained Ms. Mundy.

The school was put in an even better position to reorganize when Ms. Clifford announced her resignation at a board meeting on May 10. Both resignations will take effect at the end of this school year.

Mr. Parry was recommended to the district because he has extreme experience in being an interim in different districts at all sorts of levels, according to Ms. Mundy. Mr. Parry explained that he’s served as interim superintendent at Sachem, Riverhead, Uniondale, Hauppauge and Glenn Cove districts. He’s also worked with a consulting company that helps districts organize and restructure its personnel, the same process that we are about to move through, said Ms. Mundy.

Mr. Parry added that he’s served as deputy superintendent of Nassau BOCES, superintendent and principle at various other Long Island schools and spent 18 years teaching social studies in a grade 7-12 school in Valley Stream, New York.

Mr. Parry currently lives in Bethpage but will be commuting to Shelter Island from his condominium in Greenport.

Ms. Mundy explained, We felt as a board that it was very important to bring in someone who is fresh, who can look at this and take the opportunity to assess everything, look at the things we do right, fix anything that may be broken, and really help us in our discussion as a group about how to restructure our administration.

Administrative reorganization is not without precedent at Shelter Island School: Ms. Guiffre’s position was created in June 2005 following the elimination of the middle and high school principal position, a job last held by Dr. Kevin Stack.

Exactly what steps Mr. Parry and the School Board will take to organize the school’s administration more effectively, and hopefully at a lower cost, remain to be seen.

Other items discussed at Monday’s board meeting will be covered in the next issue of the Reporter.