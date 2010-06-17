Record numbers flood Gardiner’s Bay course

(Left to right) Sally Winston, Debbie Rouzee and Pat Kett competed in some match play against the course. In other words, they .tried to best the courseâ€™s pars — and they all did.

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club was a busy place this past week with outings and tournaments.

We started out on June 9 with the largest field we’ve ever had in honoring Eastern Long Island Hospital’s man of the year, Dr. Frank Adipietro. With Dr. Frank’s friends coming out to support the popular doctor, we had a record 144 golfers playing that afternoon and another 50 showing up for the dinner that evening.

Interestingly, the weather station had a green and yellow blob over Shelter Island all afternoon but not a drop was felt until golf was over and everyone was safely under cover in the clubhouse. Figure that one out!

The next morning at 7 a.m., the ladies were arriving for the GIN Classic, named for the three clubs competing: GBCC, Island’s End and North Fork. This is the third annual event where approximately 20 women come from three different clubs to compete for the first leg of the three-times-a-year event.

Sue Scanlon chaired this contest. At home, using the 10 best scores from each club, GBCC took the lead with 759. Island’s End was just 10 shots back in the second spot with 769 and North Fork took third with 819 points. North Fork claimed victory the first two years, and I feel that if they are looking for a trifecta they have their work cut out for them in 2010.

As we moved into the weekend, James Lynch introduced a new tournament called the A-B-C-D in which we draw the letters A, B, C or D from a hat to determine teams. On Friday night, during a 5 p.m. cocktail party, the players drew their partners’ names out of a hat.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, all teams headed out in a Scramble format. Handicaps were not used for this event since we drew fairly even teams. Interestingly, without handicaps all teams scored between 70 and 78.

Scoring that 70 was the team of James Lynch, Jr. (yes, his father dreamed up the contest), Steve Lemberg, John Doughty and Thomas Demakos. Unbelievably, without handicaps they had three birdies (on holes 3, 4 and 8) on the front side to shoot 33. They came back in 37 strokes to win by one shot over two teams that had 71.

Winning in a match of cards for the runner-up spot was Jerry Jetter, Harvey Mallement, Kenneth Schwartz and Alain Roizen. Also with a 71 was the team of James Lynch, Jack Sullivan, Al Collard and Barbara Mahoney.

Sunday afternoon, Veronica and John Clements hosted the always-popular Mixed Twosomes at 3 p.m. with over 50 members competing. On this afternoon, in a Pinehurst format, Betty and Walter Fogarty were just too tough for the field with a round of 32. Walter made it clear in his victory speech that his wife played almost flawless golf that afternoon and he enjoyed just riding the crest of the wave.

Just one shot back with their two under par round were Barbara and Bill Pollert with a score of 33 to take second place all by themselves. Four teams tied for third place and cards had to be matched to determine the winner. Helen Bailles and Sid Beckwith won the match of cards over Pat and Herb Kett, Christina and George Nemeth and Jodi and James Luke.

As usual, a gala cocktail party and dinner followed with the presentation of prizes and members telling their best jokes. The bottom line was that a good time was had by all!

On Monday morning, Men’s Day, John Babinski was the man to be dealt with. In the quota tournament format, Babinski shot 5 points over his quota to easily take the first-place prize. Just two points behind with plus 3 points were Marc Wein, Larry Winston, Alan Klutch and James Luke.

Although Babinski had a great round, he did not have great partners (Marc Wein, Marty Ryan and John Quigley) and the winning team ended with a score of plus 3.

The ladies did a little something different: they played match play against the golf course. With the use of their handicaps, they had to defeat the steady pars that the golf course threw at them. Debbie Rouzee had no trouble with Old Man Par as she soundly trounced him 5 up with 3 to go. Sally Winston also showed Mr. Par that he is not so tough as she beat him 2 up with 1 hole to play. The only other lady who beat the course was our own Mrs. Rules, Pat Kett, who won 1 up on the 18 holes.