Q&A with the 2010 Valedictorian

You’ve been ultra-involved in numerous organizations and activities. The impression may be that everything is easy for you. Is that true? If so, why do you think that is and if not, what do you struggle with?

I think that could be said about every kid on the island. We’re all involved in everything, that’s just how it is here. Sometimes it’s hard to balance it all, but in the end it’s worth it. I wouldn’t say that it all comes easily to me. I think it helps a lot that I have a good work ethic. Plus it helps if you enjoy what you are doing. I have really enjoyed my physics classes and I love to be up on stage, so it’s not that those things are necessarily easy. But I don’t mind putting in the extra effort to do them well because I like them.



What makes you happy?

Simple things make me happy. Afternoons at the ocean with my friends, playing games or watching movies with my family.



Of what achievement are you the most proud?

I’m proud to be comfortable in my own skin. I know that sounds simple and silly, but I feel like it’s something we all struggle with at some point or another. I know I did for a really long time. For me to be able to say that is a big deal.



Where are you going to college?

Elon University in North Carolina.



What made you chose that school?

I had never heard of Elon until Mr. Morgan [Bob Morgan, former 4th grade teacher] mentioned it to me one Halloween when I was visiting his house. His daughter Becky went there and he said I should take a look at it. As soon as I arrived on campus I knew that was where I wanted to go to school. I loved the feel of the school. It’s a school that is just as focused on helping you discover who you are as it is on academics. That was something that was really important to me.



What are the qualities you look for in a friend?

I like a good sense of humor, and then the obvious … trustworthy, loyal, kind, etc. My good friends are the ones that I can sit with in complete silence and it’s never uncomfortable.



Do you think you will come back to the Island for more than visits?

This Island has played a huge part in my becoming who I am. I think that it will always be a piece of me. I love having grown up here.

I don’t know if I’ll come back to live here. Who knows where I’ll be in a couple of years, but I will certainly always come back to visit.

Are you concerned going from a small Island into the big world?

I’m more excited than anything else. I’ve never been one to shy away from change. I’m sure that it’ll require a lot of adjustment, but I think that I’ve had a lot of experiences that have well prepared me for it. Last summer I had the opportunity to spend three weeks in Europe traveling with a group of people that I had never met before, and it was a wonderful experience. I think going to college and meeting people my age from different parts of the country will be so interesting and exciting.



What advice would you give to students just entering high school?

Enjoy it. Try everything and anything. When I was 13, I couldn’t imagine being on stage and singing in front of people and now I can’t imagine my life without it. Looking back, I regret the things I didn’t do, not the things that I did.



If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be?

There’s no way to answer this question without sounding like I’m trying to be the next Miss America, but I wish there was more equality. I wish there was more racial, sexual and gender equality. I don’t think anyone should be denied an opportunity because of who or what they are.



What do you see yourself doing in 10 years?

To be honest, your guess is as good as mine. I’m going to college with an open book. I don’t really know what I want to do. I mean, I have some ideas but I’m hoping that I’ll figure it out when I get there. I just want to experience as much as I can.



Is there anyone you’d like to say “thank you” to?

Wow, yes, lots of people. First I’d like to thank my family for putting up with me for this long. I’ve been lucky to have been surrounded with a lot of love and support from a very large family. Second, I’d like to thank all of my teachers. They really put a lot of time and effort into us all, and I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me. I couldn’t have done it without them. Third, I’d like to thank all of the various adults in the community, there are too many to mention but the many people who, like Pastor Bill and John Kaasik, have taken the time to get to know me and have helped me develop into the person I am today. Fourth, all of my friends; the people who have made the past 13 years so fun and memorable. And of course, all of the community members and organizations that have supported all of the fundraising, shows, field trips and events that I have been fortunate enough to experience. I could go on and on but how about if I just say, “Thank you Shelter Island for my roots and wings!”