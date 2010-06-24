Q&A with the 2010 Salutatorian

You’ve been ultra-involved in numerous organizations and activities. The impression may be that everything is easy for you. Is that true? If so, why do you think that is and if not, what do you struggle with?

Actually, everything hasn’t always come easy to me. There were times that I got really overwhelmed with all the extra-curricular activities and school work that I had on my plate. By the time I got to senior year I learned to balance a little bit more and not be involved in everything. Looking back, I’m not quite sure how I managed to do everything I was involved in, plus my homework. But, well, I guess it got done somehow!

What makes you happy?

There are many things that make me happy, but I suppose what makes me most happy is being surrounded by my friends and family — the people that I love the most.

Of what achievement are you the most proud?

I am proud of my internship at Eastern Long Island Hospital in the Quannacut, the Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation center. Working anywhere new can be intimidating, and here this was especially the case. However, by the end of my four weeks there, I can say that I formed bonds with both the patients and the staff and enjoyed my time there very much.

Where do you see yourself practicing medicine?

To be honest, I’m not quite sure. Would I love to eventually have my own small practice? Yes. But do I also think that I’ll start out working in a big hospital somewhere? Absolutely. Right now, it’s not about planning for where I’ll be practicing, it’s just about making it to that point.

What made you choose Hobart?

I guess there is no better way to describe it than that Hobart and William Smith Colleges just felt right to me. I know people always tell those stories about how the moment they step on to the campus, they knew it was the perfect school for them. And as cliché as it may sound, that’s what it was like for me. Hobart has the small, community-oriented feel that I want, combined with amazing opportunities.

What are the qualities you look for in a friend?

I suppose I look for someone that is trustworthy and caring, someone that I can talk to and who feels comfortable talking to me. And someone I can laugh with, that’s always very important.

What experiences have been most important to you and why?

Being sick with cancer when I was eight years old had a huge impact on me in so many ways. It also led me to want to become a doctor.

I’ve learned to value life, and I want to make a difference in the lives of others. And I suppose that just living on Shelter Island has been an important experience in my life. I think growing up on a place like the Island is very unique in that you learn what it’s like to really be a part of a community and a family.

Do you think you will come back to the Island for more than just visits?

Sure, I’ll come back for summers. As far as living here, I’m not sure. Because of my intended career path, if I do come back, it will be a long time from now. But would I like to? Well, I’m not against it. Shelter Island is a beautiful place with many good qualities about it.

Are you concerned going from a small Island into the big world?

I think the idea of going someplace new, especially someplace bigger, is always intimidating.

Of course I am nervous to venture out. But I’m also excited. I’m ready for the next step in my life, and I’m ready for new things.

What advice would you give to students just entering high school?

I would say “balance.” It’s very easy to get overwhelmed and that’s how you get yourself into trouble. You’ll get too stressed and things will start to not get done �” and then it’s just a mess. So, above all, don’t put too many things on your plate at one time, choose just a few and do a really good job with them.

What do you see yourself doing in 10 years?

Well, practicing medicine, I hope. I am more than aware that the road to becoming a doctor is a long and tough one. But being a doctor is my dream, and I’m ready to work hard for it.

Is there anyone you’d like to say “thank you” to?

There are countless teachers and adults that have helped me so much throughout the years. But most of all, I’d like to thank my family �” my mom, my dad, my sister and my grandparents. They have all given my nothing but unwavering support, and for that I am forever grateful. I cannot thank my family enough for everything they have done for me.