Pumping pipeline connecting to Congdon Road

On Tuesday the crew from Bob Terry Contracting fused pipe that

will connect Lily Pond to a two-mile pipeline ending at South

Ferry channel.

Pipes and pumps are finally making their way to Congdon Road two-and-a-half months after record rainfall flooded the neighborhood. The roadway was dry before the pipeline arrived on Monday but Lily Pond and nearby wetlands still extend beyond their usual banks.

I can honestly say now that the pumping project is starting to wind down, Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said at Tuesday’s weekly Town Board work session.

Deer Park was pumped to its usual summer level two weeks ago and Dogwood Lane floodwaters were lowered this past week. The crew of Bob Terry Contracting was fusing lengths of 6-inch-diameter plastic piping on the Congdon roadside Tuesday afternoon to connect Lily Pond with a pipeline that snakes up Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham’s driveway, through the Mundy property behind O’s gas station, under Route 114 and on to South Ferry.

Not everyone is experiencing relief yet. Pumping Monday on the south side of Congdon Road had to stop when screens became clogged with algae and debris. Congdon resident John Kerr must continue to pump his basement, he said when the Reporter visited the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

And one neighbor on Dogwood Lane still has water in his basement, Supervisor Dougherty said Tuesday.

Deputy Highway Superintendent Jeff Starzee reported that the pump on loan from the county is down; pumping will continue with the remaining three pumps but at a reduced volume. Another pump is on the way and about five days of pumping from the middle of Lily Pond is expected to bring the water down to normal levels, Mr. Starzee said.

The plan then is to back track and spend another day or two pumping at Dogwood Lane to lower it a bit more and mitigate any bounce back should water levels rise after the pumping shifts to Congdon Road.

The town contracted the equipment and crew for 30 days, so it has the luxury of revisiting the previously pumped areas before disassembling the operation. So far, the price tag for the effort is at about $70,000 including in-kind services, Supervisor Dougherty reported Tuesday.

The Town Board declared a state of emergency in April after a late March storm dumped 7 inches of rain on the Island. Water levels continued to rise many days after the March 29-30 rain event as groundwater migrated to the low lying pond areas. The board resolved to spend up to $130,000 and 30 days time to lower flooded ponds to normal levels but the project was delayed for several weeks until the state Department of Environmental Conservation gave a green light for flood water to be discharged into the South Ferry Channel during outgoing tides.

Mr. Dougherty plans to review an audit of the project and develop a demobilization plan at next Tuesday’s work session.