Procession ends wait for return of Joe Theinert

Nick Kestler is embraced by Police Chief James Read as he and

stepbrothers Billy and Jimbo Theinert return to the motorcade

after removing a yellow ribbon from the school marquee. After

days of waiting, their brother Joe was finally home.

The ritual and sanctity of Lt. Joseph Theinert’s funeral, reported on page 1, was the beginning of the end of three days of events to honor and remember Shelter Island’s fallen soldier. It began with waiting.

Organized by the Shelter Island Police Department early last week, escorts and Fire Department ladder trucks were at the ready, on call for the procession from Gabreski Field to Shelter Island. But the word Tuesday night was wait: the military was no closer to releasing Lt. Theinert’s remains held at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

That changed quickly at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The plane carrying the soldier back to New York would land at 3:30 p.m. Word spread through Reporter website postings, an automated call at the school and by simply looking out the window — the town Center and Ferry Road procession route suddenly stirred with activity as Islanders went into action to get everything in place for Lt. Theinerts return.

WLNG radio updated listeners about the progress of the procession, which passed under a huge flag draped over Sunrise Highway, through decorated streets of Southampton and on towards Bridgehampton, turning at the Founders Monument towards Sag Harbor, where Joe lived with his father, James Theinert, before his deployment in Afghanistan.

Sag Harbor watched as the second young man in as many years with ties to that community returned a casualty of war. The procession passed over the Jordan Haerter Veterans Memorial Bridge before reaching South Ferry. A bridge to honor Sag Harbor’s fallen is now sister to a ferry honoring Shelter Island’s.

Each South Fork community on the route to Shelter Island saluted the procession as it went by.

The crossing at South Ferry where Joe worked summers was as bittersweet as the bagpipe song played from the pilot house of the ferry bearing Joe home with his brother Jimbo at the wheel and the family at the bow, a boat that will officially be renamed the Lt. Joe Theinert on July 3. Full of police cars and motorcycles, lights flashing in the mist, that boat and the Captain Bill Clark swept in tandem across a channel guarded by police and Coast Guard vessels and a sight seldom seen — South Ferry’s other two boats, the Southside and Sunrise, standing down, empty and still at the edge of the channel as the procession sailed by.

The mood on Shelter Island that day as residents awaited the arrival of the procession was much like the weather: Uncertain, gray, saturated. The skies yielded a gentle rain, and one Island veteran described it as angels crying at the return home of a beloved son. Islanders’ efforts to hold back tears are audible in the videos of the procession filmed in the Center.

The procession stopped unexpectedly in front of the Shelter Island School. Its marquee bore a message for Joe and a yellow ribbon tied to its post. Joe’s brothers went up to the sign together, removed the ribbon, and supported each other as they returned to the car to be embraced by Police Chief James Read, who said later that he had no forewarning of what would unfold when the procession stopped.

The procession was led by 21 police cars and two police motorcycles. Marked cars identified jurisdictions from the Suffolk County Highway Patrol and Sheriff, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, Southold and Shelter Island towns. More police vehicles followed the hearse and family limousine as did over 30 Patriot Guard Riders, motorcyclists who volunteer to honor and escort fallen servicemen.

Over Bridge Street and around the Heights, the procession ended at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Members of the American Legion Mitchell Post accompanied the procession, greeted it at South Ferry and again at Legion Hall and ended the procession with a salute at the church. Individual veterans would stand at parade rest as honor guard to Lt. Theinert for most of the next 42 hours preceding the funeral.