Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

John Tehan, Jr. on June 18; Charlotte Hannabury, Kim Edwards and Christopher Ferrer on June 19; Carol Stroll Larsen, Kathy Sullivan, Sharon Power and Carla Mollica on June 20; Bob DeStefano, Carol Larsen, Charles Vizarra, Bailey Foster, Wade Badger and Elizabeth Ann Hanley on June 21; Art Barnett and Michele Caccioppo on June 22; Anita Dickerson, Beth Santillo, Kerry Harrigan, Joan Tehan, Devin Thompson, Doreen White, Luke David Lowell-Lizanckie and Fiona Boyle on June 23; and Ethan Halsey and Ian Kasman on June 24.

Happy anniversary to…

Jim and Ruth Gereghty on June 18; Dianne and Hap Bowditch on June 19; Melissa and Jonathan Wolstenholme on June 21; Regan and Matthew Beaton, Glen and Bob Seeley on June 22; Mia and Eric Weslek on June 23; and Meg and Bill Southwick on June 24.

Scout cookies and Island soldiers

The American Legion recently donated money to the Island’s Girl Scout troops to pay for surplus Girl Scout cookies to send to Mitchell Post members serving in the U.S. and abroad. The Junior Troop wrote letters to enclose in each box and the Lions Club paid for the shipping. Six boxes were mailed out last month and scout leader Janine Mahoney forwarded this thank-you received on Facebook from Commander Scott Sherman:

Thanks for the great letters and cookies from your girls! I shared the cookies with the guys I’m with and I will keep the letters with me in my gear — they make me smile each time I read them. Please tell each one of the kids how much I appreciate them.

Commander Sherman leaves for Afghanistan this week.

The first response about the cookies, though, came a few weeks ago, through Lieutenant Joey Theinert’s mom. She said he had gotten them and was very thankful but wouldn’t be able to write back because he was serving on the front line.

Congratulations to…

Island resident Samuel W. Seymour, who was officially installed last month as president of the New York City Bar. Mr. Seymour is a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, LLP where he specializes in white-collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement matters and internal investigations. In his address at the association’s annual meeting he said, It falls uniquely on our shoulders as lawyers to make certain that the pillar of good government — that is, the true administration of justice — stands strong. For an individual lawyer that is asking too much, but we are 23,000 members strong. Our collective voice is heard in the places where law and policy are made.

Mr. Seymour has served as assistant district attorney and deputy chief appellate attorney in New York’s Southern District and is a member of the Board of Visitors at Columbia Law School. He has been a lecturer in law there as well, teaching trial practice.

Have you seen Bennie?

Cathy Renna, a new Shelter Island resident, asked if Ima could help in locating her female golden tabby, Bennie, an indoor cat who ventured outside on Friday night, June 11, hasn’t been found. Bennie’s home is off Smith Street and she was last seen on Lake Drive. Please let Cathy know if you have any information — 917-757-6123.