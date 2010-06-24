Nicholas Kestler
Nick has been active throughout high school. Every year since 9th grade
he’s been a member of the 4220th United States Army Reserve Combat
Support Hospital Family Readiness Group, whose duties include
fundraising and support for deployed soldiers and their families, and
has helped out as a volunteer at the fire department’s annual chicken
barbecue.
As a freshman, he was captain of the baseball team and involved in the
Drama Club’s production of “Grease.”
In his sophomore year Nick was captain of the Greenport JV football team
and the Shelter Island JV basketball team, and a member of the JV
lacrosse team. In addition, he appeared in “Les Miserables,”
participated in class fundraisers and the “Souper Bowl” fund drive, and
in the 11th grade, was elected vice president of the Student Council.
When he was a junior, Nick was selected Mitchell Post 281’s
representative to the 2009 NYS American Legion Boys State, was a member
of the Student Mashomack Preserve Association (also as a senior), and
played on the varsity football, basketball and lacrosse teams. He served
on the prom committee and was active in fundraisers including clothing
and food drives. That year Nick appeared in the Drama Club’s performance
of “Bye Bye Birdie.”
In his senior year, Nick was on the Student Council, varsity football
and basketball teams and captain of the JV lacrosse team, but his role
as the wizard in the school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” was a
highlight for him and for those who saw the play.
Nick plans to go to college and hopes to become a special education
teacher. What he’s going to miss when he leaves are his family and
friends, the community and the “school that’s been so nice to me over
the years”, he said.
Playing sports has had an impact on his life, he said, because he gained
new friendships with people from this school and other schools. He also
mentioned the Buddy Program, because it enabled him to get to know kids
who are soon to be in high school.