Nicholas Kestler

Nick has been active throughout high school. Every year since 9th grade

he’s been a member of the 4220th United States Army Reserve Combat

Support Hospital Family Readiness Group, whose duties include

fundraising and support for deployed soldiers and their families, and

has helped out as a volunteer at the fire department’s annual chicken

barbecue.

As a freshman, he was captain of the baseball team and involved in the

Drama Club’s production of “Grease.”

In his sophomore year Nick was captain of the Greenport JV football team

and the Shelter Island JV basketball team, and a member of the JV

lacrosse team. In addition, he appeared in “Les Miserables,”

participated in class fundraisers and the “Souper Bowl” fund drive, and

in the 11th grade, was elected vice president of the Student Council.

When he was a junior, Nick was selected Mitchell Post 281’s

representative to the 2009 NYS American Legion Boys State, was a member

of the Student Mashomack Preserve Association (also as a senior), and

played on the varsity football, basketball and lacrosse teams. He served

on the prom committee and was active in fundraisers including clothing

and food drives. That year Nick appeared in the Drama Club’s performance

of “Bye Bye Birdie.”

In his senior year, Nick was on the Student Council, varsity football

and basketball teams and captain of the JV lacrosse team, but his role

as the wizard in the school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” was a

highlight for him and for those who saw the play.

Nick plans to go to college and hopes to become a special education

teacher. What he’s going to miss when he leaves are his family and

friends, the community and the “school that’s been so nice to me over

the years”, he said.

Playing sports has had an impact on his life, he said, because he gained

new friendships with people from this school and other schools. He also

mentioned the Buddy Program, because it enabled him to get to know kids

who are soon to be in high school.