Mike Mundy’s tribute to Joe

American Legion Mitchell Post veterans create a corridor as the

1,000 people under the tent at the Shelter Island School await

the arrival of the funeral cortÃ¨ge.

Islander Mike Mundy was Lt. Joe Theinert’s coach and friend. Many who heard his speech at Lt. Theinert’s June 11 funeral commented on how much it moved them. It is published here in its entirety.

The first thing I have to do is thank Jim and Chrys for allowing us to share this time with them. Everyone who is here has their own private reasons. Some of us have relatives now serving, or who are about to serve. To the veterans, some of whom have never received the love and gratitude that has been shown here over the last couple of days, we thank them now. But for the Island community, we’re here because we love Joe. I want to thank that community. The love — and the pain — is everywhere.

In the Marine Corps we have a thing called the Five Paragraph Order or SMEAC Situation, Mission, Execution, Admin & Logistics, Command & Signals. That’s what happened here. The right people got together, they knew the situation, they clarified the mission and got the grunts together to carry the mission out. The hard part of admin & logistics and command & signals all came together, and we thank you.

I have to admit when I first heard the news about Joe I was angry. I wanted to run to the end of my driveway and tear down my flag. Words like waste were going through my mind. I wanted to know how our government could send such a fine young man off to die in such a miserable place. It just seemed so wrong. My very next thought was, I have to get down to South Ferry and get the flag down to half mast, which Cliff had already done.

A little before 5 a.m. it finally came to me. To be angry and to use words like waste is to dishonor Joe and all the things he stood for. Joe’s father was a New York City fireman. His mother is a nurse. Frank, Joe’s stepdad, is a member of the Reserves and has served in Iraq. Service to others and sacrifice for the good of others was all around Joe. A lesson well learned.

Every one who knows Joe knows that no matter how hard it is that he is gone, he was right where he wanted to be and doing exactly what he wanted to be doing.

I’ve been a coach at Shelter Island for 14 years. I coached Jackie, Frank and Nick who became Joe’s stepsiblings, along with his brothers Billy and Jimbo. I have to say the pleasure was all mine. I like to judge my players by effort and attitude, and they all had it. I will say I understand why the Theinerts love lacrosse so much. I don’t know about Jim, but his boys don’t have the best hands in the world. Catching the ball with a stick must have been easier for them.

Jimbo asked me if I remembered Joey’s last game of his senior year. After he mentioned it, I did. He was playing for Brian Becker then. I was the J.V. coach but I always felt like I was the varsity coach those couple of years (sorry Brian). Joe scored 12 points–his career high. I don’t believe I ever saw Joe as happy.

In four years of coaching Joe I can say I was only really upset with him once. Word had gotten to me that he was going to ask my daughter Melissa to the prom, but then he didn’t do it. She ended up going with some bozo from Greenport. I was talking with John Reilly last night and he said it best: Joe did just enough wrong so you wouldn’t think he was weird.

Anything I can say about Joe is going to sound clich. The problem is it won’t be. Simply put Joe was one of the nicest, most kind-hearted people I have ever met. I was online looking at one of the websites for Joe and there was a picture of him all camo-ed out looking hard, but I just wasn’t buying it–I knew there was a smirk, I have to say it, a shit-ass-eating grin fighting to come out. There was another picture of Joe fighting with his friends over the remote (He must have been fighting real hard because his face was all red and his eyes were bloodshot.) That’s the Joe I always want to remember — a good natured kid having a good time with his friends.

I’ve been listening to a song called I Feel Home a lot over the past few days. Anyone who has been overseas while in the service will understand what home means. It’s the thoughts of home that keep you going. So, as I ran the boat this morning I was thinking how appropriate it is that Joe has come home to Shelter Island. I was looking at Mashomack over Smith’s Cove and thinking what a great place this is. Jason and Jeff Brewer used to go hunting with Joe and I remember how much he loved that. As the birds were working and the water was boiling I knew this was the right place for him.

Jim, Joe’s dad, was talking to Gerry Siller and myself and he asked us to not think about Joe the hero, but the Joe who we all know and love, so that’s what I’m going to ask everyone here that knew him to do. Take a minute over the next couple of days and think about Joey and the person he was, and share it with someone.

I’m going to think about the young man who stayed at the school late to help Carole the custodian do her work after she was injured in an accident. Or the young athlete who would purse his lips and just try that much harder, never giving up or admitting defeat.

We can wave our flags and be proud of him, but inside Joe was just a young man doing the right thing — the way he was taught to by the people who loved him and raised him.

There is no waste in the service to others. Sometimes bad things happen and we’re left here to wonder why, and feel sad, and to hurt, and feel the pain. Joe didn’t have any doubt; he knew the risks. He knew his duty. Because of people like Joe, we can all be here today. We owe him our gratitude. He has our love.