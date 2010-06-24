Valedictorian Michelle Card is going to attend Elan University in North

Carolina, not only for the education, but also “to learn about myself,”

she said. She plans to take “a lot of different classes and experience

all sorts of things that I can’t here.” She likes science and math and

“loves” theater, but doesn’t plan to declare a major until her sophomore

year.

There are many things about the Island that Michelle is going to miss.

“Mostly, I’m going to miss the Island itself. I feel that the Island has

been its own character in my life. I think that most Islanders

understand that this place is more than just a setting and I feel that

it impacts us all in one way or another.” She’s going to miss the

feeling of family that our community has. “There aren’t too many places

left in the world where everyone knows and cares about everyone in the

community.” She added, “I’m going to miss the beaches and the countless

walks to Fedi’s. In a strange way, I’m even going to miss the ferries.”

Michelle was in the NHS in her junior year and as a senior served as the

group’s secretary. In grades 9, 10 and 11, she made the high honor roll

for the entire year and in 9th grade was a Science Fair medalist and

participated in the Long Island Science Congress, Senior Division. In

10th and 11th grades, Michelle took part in the American Mathematics

Competition (AMC); as a junior she received the University of Rochester

Bausch and Lomb Award for the Sciences and appeared in the academic TV

game show, Long Island Challenge, in her senior year.

As a freshman, Michelle participated in the Suffolk County Teen Health

Conference and the East End Youth Leadership Summit. In 10th grade she

received the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and when she was a junior

participated in the ROPES leadership course.

Class secretary 10th through 12th grades and student liaison to the CTC

as a junior and senior, Michelle managed to squeeze into her schedule a

People-to-People Women’s Leadership Summit at Columbia University when

she was a junior and a People-to-People Ambassadorial trip to Europe in

12th grade.

She participated in the North Fork Music Festival, was in the Spanish

Club, Science Club (secretary in 12th grade), All Faith Youth Group,

Select Choir, Chorus/band and played the flute all four years of high

school.

In 9th grade Michelle was on the yearbook staff, performed at the

Suffolk County Music Education Association (SCMEA) concert, the school

production of “Les Miserables” and at the TEENY Awards ceremony.

As a sophomore, she was a gold medalist at the New York State School

Music Association (NYSSMA) contest, had a supporting role in “This Night

in Bethlehem,” was a soloist in the school production of “Miss Saigon”

and in the baccalaureate service at the Presbyterian Church.

When she was a junior, Michelle played the lead role of Kim in “Bye Bye

Birdie,” for which she was nominated for a TEENY award, performed in a

radio-broadcast play and played the role of Mary in “This Night in

Bethlehem.”

Topping off an impressive list of stage credits, this spring Michelle

starred as the Tinman in the school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

When it came to sports, this three-time winner of the Scholar Athlete

award was a cheerleader for four years (winning the Coach’s Award in 9th

grade,) played on the junior varsity (JV) volleyball team in grades 9

and 10 (captain), and was the official varsity volleyball scorekeeper

when she was a junior and senior.

Michelle was active in community service, volunteering at the Boy’s Town

orphanage in Rome, Italy, a natural preserve in the Peloponnese,

Greece, Habitat for Humanity, Pennies for Patients, Relay for Life and

Muscular Dystrophy. For three years she worked for the local food drive,

was a soloist in the Make Hope Happen fund-raising cabaret in grades 9,

10 and ll and in 10th grade was a soloist in a cabaret to raise money

for the American Cancer Society.

In addition, Michelle collected seeds at Mashomack, helped cater several

community events, stuffed bags for the Shelter Island 10K, participated

in caroling for a fund-raising event and, in her senior year, was a

confirmation teacher at the Presbyterian Church. During her free time,

Michelle worked as a baby sitter, a receptionist and salesclerk at a

private country club and as an office assistant in a doctor’s office.