Michael Mundy
Mike plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He says his decision has
changed his outlook on life. “I am now more determined in everything I
do. I want to be the best at everything I do.”
Though this future Marine didn’t mention it on his list of high school
activities, many Islanders will certainly remember Mike, among his many
other achievements, for his role as the Cowardly Lion in this year’s
production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Mike has been involved with school musicals for several years but he
wrote in “The Wizard” playbill that for the last two years he’s been in
front of the curtain instead of backstage and that it was a lot of fun.
He made it fun for the audience, too.
Mike was a participant in the AMC as a junior, but his real love
throughout high school has been sports. In 8th grade he was on the JV
basketball and baseball teams. As a 9th grader Mike played JV
basketball, JV lacrosse, JV football and ran the Shelter Island 10K Run.
Then came 10th grade and JV lacrosse, varsity basketball, the 10K Run
again and another year of JV football. In his junior year Mike played
varsity basketball, football and lacrosse and ran in the 10K. Lacrosse,
basketball and football kept him busy as a senior.
As a 9th grader Mike participated in Rachel’s Challenge Workshop, a
program that encourages students to promote a positive environment at
school.
Mike says that what he’s going to miss most when he leaves Shelter
Island is his family.