Michael Mundy

Mike plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He says his decision has

changed his outlook on life. “I am now more determined in everything I

do. I want to be the best at everything I do.”

Though this future Marine didn’t mention it on his list of high school

activities, many Islanders will certainly remember Mike, among his many

other achievements, for his role as the Cowardly Lion in this year’s

production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Mike has been involved with school musicals for several years but he

wrote in “The Wizard” playbill that for the last two years he’s been in

front of the curtain instead of backstage and that it was a lot of fun.

He made it fun for the audience, too.

Mike was a participant in the AMC as a junior, but his real love

throughout high school has been sports. In 8th grade he was on the JV

basketball and baseball teams. As a 9th grader Mike played JV

basketball, JV lacrosse, JV football and ran the Shelter Island 10K Run.

Then came 10th grade and JV lacrosse, varsity basketball, the 10K Run

again and another year of JV football. In his junior year Mike played

varsity basketball, football and lacrosse and ran in the 10K. Lacrosse,

basketball and football kept him busy as a senior.

As a 9th grader Mike participated in Rachel’s Challenge Workshop, a

program that encourages students to promote a positive environment at

school.

Mike says that what he’s going to miss most when he leaves Shelter

Island is his family.