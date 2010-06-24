Maximilian Bennett

Max is headed to Alfred State College in Alfred, New York and plans to

enroll in the nursing program.

As a high school student, Max was active in the Boy Scouts and the

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

When he was a freshman, Max was interviewed by the Reporter for its

Island Profile series. During that interview, Max, who was 8 when he

moved to Shelter Island and in 9th grade when he started school here,

said that he liked “hanging out” with friends, playing video games, his

computer skills class with Mr. Brigham and Shelter Island in general.

Max has also enjoyed his status as a budding entrepreneur in the jewelry

business, designing and creating wearable works of art. Since then his

work has become so popular and recognizable that it’s not uncommon for a

person wearing an item he crafted to be asked, “Is that a Max Bennett?”

In that interview, Max said that he expected to go to college “but would

like to take a year off, go places and see things first. A lot of

people do that, hang out for a year before going to college,” he said.