Mariah Jacobs

Mariah holds the distinction of being the youngest member of the Shelter

Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was

named to the honor roll and received scholar athlete awards in grades 9,

11 and 12 and attendance awards for grades 9, 10 and 11. Mariah served

as a teacher’s assistant all four years of high school and participated

in the North Fork Music Festival, the Select Choir in grades 7 through

12 and the school musicals in grades 7, 8 and 11. Mariah was a blue

ribbon winner in the Science Fair and received honorable mention at the

Long Island Science Congress Senior Division in 9th grade, was listed in

“Who’s Who Among American High School Students,” and as a junior and

senior, was editor of the guidance newsletter. She received the U.S.

Achievement Academy National Leadership and Service award when she was a

junior, and attended the League of Women Voters Running and Winning

seminar as a senior.

Mariah participated for Miss Teen New York USA Pageant as a 10th grader

and was third-runner-up in Miss Teen of New York when she was a junior.

In 9th and 11th grades, Mariah received the Miss Teen of New York

Athletic Excellence awards.

It appears that golf (varsity in 8th, 10th and 11th grades) is Mariah’s

favorite sport, one that she’s participated in since 6th grade at both

Shelter Island Country Club (Goat Hill) and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

At the SICC, Mariah participated in junior tournaments from 2001

through 2008, winning a trophy for closest to the pin in 2003; was girls

junior champion in 2005 and received a medal for the longest drive in

2003 and 2007. She was in the GBCC junior golf program from 2001 through

2009, earning perfect attendance trophies throughout, She also earned

trophies for putting (2003), most improved golfer (2005) and the coveted

best girl that rarely plays award in 2005.

Mariah played varsity volleyball two years, making it to the regional

playoffs in 9th grade and state playoffs in 12th. She was on the track

team in grades 9 and 10; intramural swim team in 9th grade, was a

certified lifeguard in 10th, 11th and 12th grades; and sailed as a

junior.

A cheerleader through four years of high school, Mariah was co-captain

in 10th and 12th grades, and named MVP and listed in “Who’s Who in

Cheerleading” in 10th grade.

This former Girl Scout and lifeguard plans to attend the Florida

Institute of Technology to major in animal learning and behavior and

hopes to work with marine mammals.

What she’ll miss most is summers on the Island. “Summer was a time of

true happiness for me,” she wrote. “The combined warm weather and

presence of my very best friends gave off a laid-back vibe that was

almost addicting.”

She also wrote that while competing in Miss Teen of New York pageants,

she was able to surround herself with well-rounded and genuinely kind

young women, which “allowed me to better myself as an individual.”