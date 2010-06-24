Mariah Jacobs
Mariah holds the distinction of being the youngest member of the Shelter
Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was
named to the honor roll and received scholar athlete awards in grades 9,
11 and 12 and attendance awards for grades 9, 10 and 11. Mariah served
as a teacher’s assistant all four years of high school and participated
in the North Fork Music Festival, the Select Choir in grades 7 through
12 and the school musicals in grades 7, 8 and 11. Mariah was a blue
ribbon winner in the Science Fair and received honorable mention at the
Long Island Science Congress Senior Division in 9th grade, was listed in
“Who’s Who Among American High School Students,” and as a junior and
senior, was editor of the guidance newsletter. She received the U.S.
Achievement Academy National Leadership and Service award when she was a
junior, and attended the League of Women Voters Running and Winning
seminar as a senior.
Mariah participated for Miss Teen New York USA Pageant as a 10th grader
and was third-runner-up in Miss Teen of New York when she was a junior.
In 9th and 11th grades, Mariah received the Miss Teen of New York
Athletic Excellence awards.
It appears that golf (varsity in 8th, 10th and 11th grades) is Mariah’s
favorite sport, one that she’s participated in since 6th grade at both
Shelter Island Country Club (Goat Hill) and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.
At the SICC, Mariah participated in junior tournaments from 2001
through 2008, winning a trophy for closest to the pin in 2003; was girls
junior champion in 2005 and received a medal for the longest drive in
2003 and 2007. She was in the GBCC junior golf program from 2001 through
2009, earning perfect attendance trophies throughout, She also earned
trophies for putting (2003), most improved golfer (2005) and the coveted
best girl that rarely plays award in 2005.
Mariah played varsity volleyball two years, making it to the regional
playoffs in 9th grade and state playoffs in 12th. She was on the track
team in grades 9 and 10; intramural swim team in 9th grade, was a
certified lifeguard in 10th, 11th and 12th grades; and sailed as a
junior.
A cheerleader through four years of high school, Mariah was co-captain
in 10th and 12th grades, and named MVP and listed in “Who’s Who in
Cheerleading” in 10th grade.
This former Girl Scout and lifeguard plans to attend the Florida
Institute of Technology to major in animal learning and behavior and
hopes to work with marine mammals.
What she’ll miss most is summers on the Island. “Summer was a time of
true happiness for me,” she wrote. “The combined warm weather and
presence of my very best friends gave off a laid-back vibe that was
almost addicting.”
She also wrote that while competing in Miss Teen of New York pageants,
she was able to surround herself with well-rounded and genuinely kind
young women, which “allowed me to better myself as an individual.”