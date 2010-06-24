Lisa Rasmussen

Everything’s comin’ up roses for Lisa, who shared the lead role of

Dorothy in this year’s musical “The Wizard of Oz,” and if that isn’t

roses enough, she was voted queen of the prom.

In 9th, 10th and 11th grades Lisa was on the honor roll and participated

in the AMC. She was in the Science Club in 9th grade and in the Spanish

Club and on the yearbook staff in 10th grade. She also served on the

prom committee, was a blood donor and active with the All Faith Youth

Group as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Lisa was a cheerleader for four years, played JV volleyball for three

years and varsity volleyball as a senior. In 9th grade she was on the

track team and received the Scholar Athlete Award.

For this talented graduate, it’s all about music. Lisa was a member of

her church choir and the Select Choir all four years of high school and

was church cantor for two years. In addition to appearing in “The

Wizard,” she was in the school productions of “Les Miserables” in 9th

grade and “Bye Bye Birdie” in 11th grade. In 9th grade she participated

in the NYSSMA solo contest playing the flute and in grades 9 and 10 the

North Fork Music Festival. All through high school Lisa helped raise

money for the All Faith Youth Group by participating in cabarets and the

talent show.

After graduation, she intends to major in psychology at SUNY New Paltz

and plans to be a psychologist, but will remain open to new ideas. “I

feel like I’m going to change my mind somewhere along the line,” she

said.

She says that she thinks she has the same attitude of a lot of people

who go to school on the Island. “I can’t wait until I can get out of

here!” she said, but she knows that she will miss being able to get to a

beach whenever she wants, and the nature. “And I’m definitely going to

miss my family, too,” she added.