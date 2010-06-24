Lisa Rasmussen
Everything’s comin’ up roses for Lisa, who shared the lead role of
Dorothy in this year’s musical “The Wizard of Oz,” and if that isn’t
roses enough, she was voted queen of the prom.
In 9th, 10th and 11th grades Lisa was on the honor roll and participated
in the AMC. She was in the Science Club in 9th grade and in the Spanish
Club and on the yearbook staff in 10th grade. She also served on the
prom committee, was a blood donor and active with the All Faith Youth
Group as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Lisa was a cheerleader for four years, played JV volleyball for three
years and varsity volleyball as a senior. In 9th grade she was on the
track team and received the Scholar Athlete Award.
For this talented graduate, it’s all about music. Lisa was a member of
her church choir and the Select Choir all four years of high school and
was church cantor for two years. In addition to appearing in “The
Wizard,” she was in the school productions of “Les Miserables” in 9th
grade and “Bye Bye Birdie” in 11th grade. In 9th grade she participated
in the NYSSMA solo contest playing the flute and in grades 9 and 10 the
North Fork Music Festival. All through high school Lisa helped raise
money for the All Faith Youth Group by participating in cabarets and the
talent show.
After graduation, she intends to major in psychology at SUNY New Paltz
and plans to be a psychologist, but will remain open to new ideas. “I
feel like I’m going to change my mind somewhere along the line,” she
said.
She says that she thinks she has the same attitude of a lot of people
who go to school on the Island. “I can’t wait until I can get out of
here!” she said, but she knows that she will miss being able to get to a
beach whenever she wants, and the nature. “And I’m definitely going to
miss my family, too,” she added.