LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice of formation of Martin Scheiber LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 04/12/2010. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against the LLC to c/o THE LLC, P.O. Box 795, Shelter Island Hths. Purpose: any lawful purpose.
2527-6T 5/20, 27; 6/3, 10, 17, 24
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice of Formation of PIERSOL PARTNERS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 05/21/10. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Purpose: Any lawful activity.
2532-6T 6/3, 10, 17, 24; 7/1, 8
LEGAL NOTICE
FOREIGN
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice of Formation of Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Name: OSPREYRAS LLC
Application for Authority filed by the Department of State of
New York on: 05/20/2010
Jurisdiction: Delaware
Organized on: 04/07/2010
Office locations: County of Suffolk
Purpose: Any and all lawful activities
Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent
Of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.
SSNY shall mail copy of process to:
The Company Corporation
2711 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Address of office to be maintained in Delaware
Authorized officer in its jurisdiction is: Delaware Secretary of State
Division of Corporations, John G. Townsend Bldg.
401 Federal St., P.O. Box 898
Dover, DE 19901
2534-6T 6/17, 24; 7/1, 8, 15, 22