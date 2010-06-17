LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Martin Scheiber LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 04/12/2010. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against the LLC to c/o THE LLC, P.O. Box 795, Shelter Island Hths. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2527-6T 5/20, 27; 6/3, 10, 17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of PIERSOL PARTNERS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 05/21/10. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Purpose: Any lawful activity.

2532-6T 6/3, 10, 17, 24; 7/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

FOREIGN

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Name: OSPREYRAS LLC

Application for Authority filed by the Department of State of

New York on: 05/20/2010

Jurisdiction: Delaware

Organized on: 04/07/2010

Office locations: County of Suffolk

Purpose: Any and all lawful activities

Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent

Of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.

SSNY shall mail copy of process to:

The Company Corporation

2711 Centerville Road

Wilmington, DE 19808

Address of office to be maintained in Delaware

Authorized officer in its jurisdiction is: Delaware Secretary of State

Division of Corporations, John G. Townsend Bldg.

401 Federal St., P.O. Box 898

Dover, DE 19901

2534-6T 6/17, 24; 7/1, 8, 15, 22