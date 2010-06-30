LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of PIERSOL PARTNERS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 05/21/10. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Purpose: Any lawful activity.

2532-6T 6/3, 10, 17, 24; 7/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

FOREIGN

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Name: OSPREYRAS LLC

Application for Authority filed by the Department of State of

New York on: 05/20/2010

Jurisdiction: Delaware

Organized on: 04/07/2010

Office locations: County of Suffolk

Purpose: Any and all lawful activities

Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent

Of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.

SSNY shall mail copy of process to:

The Company Corporation

2711 Centerville Road

Wilmington, DE 19808

Address of office to be maintained in Delaware

Authorized officer in its jurisdiction is: Delaware Secretary of State

Division of Corporations, John G. Townsend Bldg.

401 Federal St., P.O. Box 898

Dover, DE 19901

2534-6T 6/17, 24; 7/1, 8, 15, 22

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND (the “Town”) will receive sealed bids for:

Installation of 240 feet of New Bulkhead landward of existing concrete seawall and removal and stockpiling of existing seawall on Taylor’s Island in regard to Areas 3 and 4 on attached plans approved by the NYSDEC on 2/5/10.

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

Bids will be received until 3:00 p.m. on July 19, 2010, at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bidding Documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y. Bidding Documents may be obtained on or after July 1, 2010 and until the pre-bid meeting on July 15. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

The site will be accessible to all bidders at a mandatory pre-bid site inspection on July 15, 2010 from 7:30-10:00 a.m. to answer any questions.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the Contract Documents must be paid on this project, and that the Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, creed, sex, color or national origin. The Contractor will be required to pay wages to laborers and mechanics at least equal to the wage rates as determined by Davis Bacon Wage Rate No. NY 20100013, which rates shall be made a part of the Contract.

Federal Equal Opportunity and Labor Standards are applicable for all work performed under this Contract.

The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Town for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the Contract.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JUNE 28, 2010.

2536-1T 7/1