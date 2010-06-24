Kathleen Siller

Last year Katie spent the summer working as a physical therapy aide at

the Robert Wilutis Hand Therapy center in Riverhead and after graduation

plans to attend Catholic University of America to pursue a career as a

nurse.

All through high school Katie made the honor roll every quarter and was a

member of the NHS in grades 11 and 12. In 9th grade she was a

participant in the Long Island Science Congress, senior division, and an

assistant judge at the Shelter Island Science Fair in grades 10, 11 and

12.

In 10th and 11th grade she was Student Council representative and vice

president of the group in 12th grade, in addition to presenting daily

high school announcements in her senior year.

Katie was a cofounder, and president of the Spanish Club in grades 10

and 11; a member of the PTSA 9th through 12th grades; the Science Club

in grades 9 and 10 and its treasurer in 12th grade. And, in keeping with

her health care concerns, she was a student member of the school’s

Wellness Committee.

She participated in the East End Youth Leadership Conference and Teen

Health Conference in the 9th grade; Student Government Conference in the

10th grade, and as a junior participated in the ROPES Leadership

program. During her senior year Katie was a student member of

Congressman Tim Bishop’s Student Advisory Council and participated in

the Youth Empowerment Conference.

Community service played a big role while Katie was in high school. She

was a Shelter Island 10K volunteer for several years; helped out with

the PTSA’s Breakfast with Santa; collected seeds at the Nature Preserve,

food for a food drive, “Pennies for Patients,” and expired medicines

for Operation Medicine Cabinet. Katie turned the tables at a Shelter

Island blood drive and instead of “collecting” blood, she donated it.

When she was a junior volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital she also

volunteered for the Shelter Island 5K, was a Habitat for Humanity

volunteer builder and in her junior and senior years participated in

Relay for Life.

Katie has worked as a lifeguard and a dockhand at the Island Boatyard on

Menantic Road for the past three years.

What Katie’s going to miss most about Shelter Island is her friends,

family and the beach.

Katie said that the event that has had a lot of influence on her

happened while she participated in a Habitat for Humanity project. “…

we were given a little profile of the family that the home we were

building would go to,” she wrote. “At the time, the earthquake in Haiti

had just hit and when we learned that we were building a home for a

Haitian family, everyone was thrilled. I will never forget the

Jean-Francois family. They were so grateful for everything we did, and

the feeling of accomplishment was rewarding.”