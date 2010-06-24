Kaela Loriz

Kaela plans to attend SUNY-Potsdam to major in secondary education (some

combination of mathematics, science, Spanish and music), she says.

In 9th and 10th grades Kaela made the high honor roll all four quarters

and two quarters in 11th grade.

She holds the current Science Fair school record, winning Best in Fair

for three years. She went on to win Best in Grade at the Long Island

Science Congress and competed at the state level.

Kaela had the highest GPA in Spanish for three years, the highest GPA in

10th grade Global History and 11th grade Driver’s Education.

As a junior Kaela received the PBA Safe Driver Award, joined the NHS,

made the second quarter honor roll and cofounded and served as vice

president of the Spanish Club.

When she was a senior Kaela participated in the Protein Challenge (a

regional molecular genetics competition focusing on proteins) and Long

Island Challenge, an academic, competitive TV game show.

In 9th grade she earned a score of 100 percent for her vocal solo, “The

Black Swan,” at the NYSSMA competition. She participated in SCMEA and

sang alto in the Women’s Select Choir. But perhaps Kaela’s most

ambitious musical achievement was that she produced, performed in and

accompanied for the Freshmen Cabaret, a show of musical performances.

As a sophomore, she produced another cabaret as a fundraiser in memory

of teacher Andy D’Angelo. That year she was in the Women’s Select Choir,

in the NYSSMA solo competition and was a SCMEA qualifier.

As a junior Kaela participated in the NYSSMA solo competition, put

together the Christmas Cabaret and sang second soprano in the Women’s

Select Choir.

When she was a senior, Kaela was invited to participate in Itzhak

Perlman’s summer music program for students, was a NYSCAME qualifier,

performed with the Jazz Band and sang second soprano in the Women’s

Select Choir.

“Les Miserables” was produced when Kaela was in 9th grade and she

participated as understudy for a lead and as a backstage hand. In 10th

grade she performed as a soloist, dancer and in the chorus of “Miss

Saigon.” She played Mary in “This Night in Bethlehem” the next year and

was a featured soloist, angel, accompanist, and assisted with musical

arrangements. She also performed in the school’s production of “Bye Bye

Birdie!”

In 9th grade Kaela played JV volleyball and received both the Scholar

Athlete Award (also in grades 10 and 11) and the Coach’s Award for JV

volleyball.

She was the head choreographer cheerleader in 10th through 12th grades,

and received the Coach’s Award for cheerleading as a sophomore and MVP

for cheerleading as a junior.

Kaela was involved in numerous community service projects, including:

Sunday School nursery duty, piano accompanist, assistant summer director

of music for the Presbyterian Church, All Faith Youth Group, Relay for

Life, food drives, local fund raisers and Habitat for Humanity.

Kaela will miss a lot of things about Shelter Island, she says, such as

movie nights, staying late at the school for play rehearsal and

cheerleading practice, long walks, kayaking, to name a few. But what she

thinks she will miss the most is the community’s ability to unite and

support those in need.

“There aren’t too many places that can come together the way this

Island has,” she said.