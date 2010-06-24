John Phillip McEnroe

Phillip lists his activities as basketball and football, and he was

nominated to the All-League football team this year. When Phillip was 7

years old he ran the entire Shelter Island 10K. He’s participated in the

All Faith Youth Group and volunteered at church fundraising events.

But mostly this graduating senior is into trucks. “He’s always loved

trucks,” a family member said. “He could ID almost any vehicle since he

was a toddler. He’s always known what he wanted to do and he wants to

drive and work on trucks.”

He says one of the things he’s going to miss about the Island is the

friendly people and the ones who “give you a wave when you’re driving

down the road.”

Working for Cut and Trim Lawncare influenced him, he said. The other

people who work there “helped teach me a lot and helped keep my truck

running.”