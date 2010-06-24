John Phillip McEnroe
Phillip lists his activities as basketball and football, and he was
nominated to the All-League football team this year. When Phillip was 7
years old he ran the entire Shelter Island 10K. He’s participated in the
All Faith Youth Group and volunteered at church fundraising events.
But mostly this graduating senior is into trucks. “He’s always loved
trucks,” a family member said. “He could ID almost any vehicle since he
was a toddler. He’s always known what he wanted to do and he wants to
drive and work on trucks.”
He says one of the things he’s going to miss about the Island is the
friendly people and the ones who “give you a wave when you’re driving
down the road.”
Working for Cut and Trim Lawncare influenced him, he said. The other
people who work there “helped teach me a lot and helped keep my truck
running.”