Jodi Bentivegna

Traveling is in Jodi’s future plans, “maybe through the Peace Corps” she

said, but first she’s headed to SUNY Geneseo and, though she’s

undecided, might major in early childhood education, English, history or

fine/studio arts. She enjoyed working at Greeny’s Natural Foods for the

past three years and because of that experience, would also like to own

and operate an organic farm and sanctuary.

Jodi has been a member of the Science Club and was yearbook copy

co-editor and then copy editor in 9th and 10th grades. In 9th grade she

was a member of the school’s track team and the All Faith Youth Group in

9th through 12th grades, serving as co-president of the group in her

senior year. When she was a junior and senior, Jodi was a member of

National Honor Society (NHS) and a blood donor.

She received honorable mention in a national illustrated haiku contest

and has been published in Cosmo!Girl magazine.

As a junior, she was on the prom committee and assisted daily with the

4-year-olds at the Shelter Island Preschool.

Jodi tutored elementary students after school in her senior year and

also participated in the televised academic quiz competition between

Shelter Island and Shoreham-Wading River.

What is she going to miss most when she leaves? Kim (owner of Greeny’s)

and the Sherman family, she said, “and all the friends I’ve made at

Greeny’s. She’ll also miss summertime at Fresh Pond.

An event that has had a big impact on her was when Andy D’Angelo, a

well-liked teacher, died in 2008. “It really brought the school together

for awhile,” she said. “It taught me to value the people I love and

never take them for granted.”