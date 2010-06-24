Jodi Bentivegna
Traveling is in Jodi’s future plans, “maybe through the Peace Corps” she
said, but first she’s headed to SUNY Geneseo and, though she’s
undecided, might major in early childhood education, English, history or
fine/studio arts. She enjoyed working at Greeny’s Natural Foods for the
past three years and because of that experience, would also like to own
and operate an organic farm and sanctuary.
Jodi has been a member of the Science Club and was yearbook copy
co-editor and then copy editor in 9th and 10th grades. In 9th grade she
was a member of the school’s track team and the All Faith Youth Group in
9th through 12th grades, serving as co-president of the group in her
senior year. When she was a junior and senior, Jodi was a member of
National Honor Society (NHS) and a blood donor.
She received honorable mention in a national illustrated haiku contest
and has been published in Cosmo!Girl magazine.
As a junior, she was on the prom committee and assisted daily with the
4-year-olds at the Shelter Island Preschool.
Jodi tutored elementary students after school in her senior year and
also participated in the televised academic quiz competition between
Shelter Island and Shoreham-Wading River.
What is she going to miss most when she leaves? Kim (owner of Greeny’s)
and the Sherman family, she said, “and all the friends I’ve made at
Greeny’s. She’ll also miss summertime at Fresh Pond.
An event that has had a big impact on her was when Andy D’Angelo, a
well-liked teacher, died in 2008. “It really brought the school together
for awhile,” she said. “It taught me to value the people I love and
never take them for granted.”