James M. Cogan

James is headed to Georgia to attend the Savannah College of Art and

Design as a design major. During high school he played JV and varsity

basketball, JV soccer, lacrosse and golf. James was a ribbon winner at

the Science Fair, participated in the art exhibit at the Shelter Island

Public Library and was a teacher’s assistant for Mrs. Siller.

Community service included serving as president of the All Faith Youth

Group, participating in One Day in History and a variety of fundraisers,

such as selling showers at the 10K Run. He also shoveled snow for

senior citizens.

What James will miss most about Shelter Island are family and friends

and the peace and beauty of the Island.