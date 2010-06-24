Jack Calabro

Jack has worked at the Pridwin Hotel since he was 14 and is currently

the expediter in the kitchen there. He also cooks for the Science Fair

judges every year.

During high school Jack was involved in sailing and golf, was a Science

Fair blue ribbon winner, participated in the sea grass planting project

and was a blood donor. In addition, Jack was involved with the All Faith

Youth Group.

After graduation he plans to attend Mitchell College in New London,

Connecticut, then to travel, and he hopes someday to own his own

business.

What he’s going to miss most about the Island is “the caring of a small

town”; his friends and family have had the most impact on him, helping

him become “who I am today,” he said.