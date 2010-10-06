Guide to Services for Lt. Theinert

Hundreds of visitors and residents are expected to attend the services for Lt. Joseph Theinert. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend.

VENUES AND EVENTS

Thursday, June 10: Ecumenical wake

At Our Lady of the Isle Church, 5 Prospect Avenue in Shelter Island Heights, 2 to 9 p.m.

Respite and refreshments for wake attendees at the American Legion Hall in the town center, 1 Bateman Road.

Friday, June 11: Funeral services

At the Shelter Island School on Route 114 in the town center, 1 p.m.

Interment at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Reception at American Legion Hall.

TRANSPORTATION

Visitors coming to the wake and funeral from off Island are encouraged to park in Greenport if possible and walk onto the North Ferry.

On the day of the wake, shuttle vans running continuously from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. will transport visitors to Our Lady of the Isle Church and to the American Legion Hall for respite and refreshments and back to North Ferry. Visitors driving to the wake will be directed to park in the Heights by the Shelter Island Police Department.

Parking in Greenport is again encouraged on the day of the funeral and will be directed by Southold Police. Shuttle buses from North Ferry to the school will run intermittently from 11:30 to 6 p.m.

In order to avoid congestion at the ferries, anyone driving to the Island for the funeral should arrive at the ferries between 10 and 11 a.m. on the day of the funeral; services will begin at 1 p.m. Cars will be directed to park at Fiske Field behind the American Legion Hall on Bateman Road. Handicapped parking will be on Duvall Street (near the tennis courts); from there, golf carts will transport attendees unable to walk to the tent.

Visitor vehicles will not be allowed at the Our Lady of the Island Cemetery for interment services; only the family motorcade will drive to the cemetery. Sunrise Bus Company is providing school buses to shuttle attendees from the funeral to the interment and final salute and back to Legion Hall.

HOUSING

Islanders are opening their homes to servicemen, family members and Joe’s out-of-town classmates. Call Jane Spotteck at (631) 766-5376 or (631) 749-1968 to arrange for accommodations.