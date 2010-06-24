Salutatorian Gina Giambruno’s dream is to become a doctor and in the

fall she will attend Hobart and William Smith College in upstate New

York, where she plans to major in biology.

Gina’s academic achievements are impressive: Scholar Athlete Award and

high honor roll for all four quarters in grades 9, 10, and 11.

As a freshman and sophomore Gina earned the highest average in Spanish

II, math and English and as a junior for pre-calculus.

She was a Science Fair medalist and Long Island Science Congress ribbon

winner in 9th grade. When she was a junior, Gina participated in the AMC

and received the University of Rochester’s Frederick Douglass and Susan

B. Anthony award.

In her senior year she participated in the Long Island Protein

Challenge.

Extracurricular activities include: Drama Club member, grades 9 and 11;

yearbook, grades 10, 11; Science and Spanish clubs, grades 10, 11 and

12; and Student Council, 9, 11 and 12.

Gina was the Board of Education and CTC student liaison, served as

president of the Student Council, and Science Club as a senior;

yearbook editor-in-chief and copy editor, Student Council and Science

Club secretary as a junior; and in grade 10 was Class treasurer,

yearbook captions editor and JV volleyball captain. She has participated

in the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine, East End Youth

Leadership Summit and the ROPES program.

In addition, Gina was involved in the CTC Buddy Program, helped restore

native species at Mashomack, took part in Pennies for Patients, Habitat

for Humanity, Relay for Life, food drives, toy drives, was a blood donor

and a junior volunteer at the Eastern Long Island Hospital emergency

room.

Volleyball was Gina’s sport of choice for three years, earning MVP as a

sophomore, as well as varsity track in grades 9 and 10.

When people call Gina a witch they mean it in a “good” way, because of

her shared staring role this year as the singing, dancing, magical “Good

Witch” in the school’s production of “Wizard of Oz.” She also performed

in “Les Miserables” and “Bye Bye Birdie,” spent four years in the Jazz

Band, performed in the Christmas Cabaret and the Beatles Cabaret as well

as being a North Fork Music Festival participant.

Gina has worked as a camp counselor for several summers, taught piano

lessons for two years and participated in ELIH’s Summer Work Experience

Program during the summer of 2009.

What Gina will miss most when she heads upstate will be her friends and

family and “the beauty of the Island.” She added that during the past

year she has come to appreciate how “gorgeous the Island is,” and that

she’s been blessed to grow up here.