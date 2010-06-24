From the School Superintendent

Graduation is upon us. You have completed 13 years of school and are about to leap into the unknown. You have labored over your choices for what comes next, weighed your options and made your decisions. J. K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter Series said, “It is our choices…that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” I believe this is true.

As you travel the paths you have chosen, you will be faced with daily choices. There will be choices that you can take the time to ponder, recognizing that they have the potential to have a profound impact on your lives, and there will be choices that sneak up on you, but will be just as important. Whatever the choices, choose wisely, but don’t be afraid to let your heart and your passions guide you as it is often the combination of wisdom and passion that leads to greatness.

I wish the best for all of you.