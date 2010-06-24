From the 2010 Class Advisor

Audrey Pedersen, second from left, with chaperones and members

of the Class of 2010 on their Bahamas cruise.

When I remember the good times I have shared with you, and how you have impressed me, and how you have awed me with your insights and how you’ve made me smile at your antics and how much you all mean to me, I don’t mind getting old so much!

I always knew I’d look back on my tears and laugh but I never knew I’d look back on my laughter and cry.

The security crew, the DJs, lights on/lights off, piles of sweatshirts, the “circus,” the zombies, Oz — neon nights, our version of Blue Man Group, and the cat.

Our yearly trips to NYC will always be cherished memories … from museums to Broadway to being your “mom.” The senior class trip gave me a few new gray hairs, but the 5 p.m. giggle fest more than made up for them.

But now I need to give you some pearls of wisdom garnered from that “old age.”

I have to admit I’m better with numbers than words, but here goes…

Learn who you are and find a place in the world that fits you.

Have fun, play hard, study hard, meet people, spend hours talking about life or love or hopes or politics or whatever thrills you. But DO stuff!

I’ve read that there are three types of people in this world: people who watch things happen, people who wonder what happened and people who make things happen. I’ve always felt that you belong to the third group — the ones who make things happen. Keep it up — go out into that big world and show them what Shelter Islanders are made of!

I have one sincere wish for all of you (and Lee Ann Womack will help me say it): Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens. — And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance. I hope you will dance.