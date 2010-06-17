First full-time Rabbi to serve at Temple

Dasee Berkowitz, Tamir and Rabbi Leon A. Morris

Long Island’s oldest synagogue, Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor, after 127 years has for the first time: a full-time rabbi, Rabbi Leon A. Morris, who has served part-time at the synagogue for a decade. I think it will change the presence of the Jewish community, says former Temple President Margaret Bromberg. In his first sermon on May 7, Rabbi Morris addressed the people, I’m aware of how our arrival is a significant transition not only for us, but also for the Temple Adas Israel. For you, it’s a change from a part-time rabbi … for me, it’s my first full-time experience as a congregational rabbi.

Rabbi Morris found a passion in teaching others about his religion at a very young age, and he used this to motivate him through rabbinical school. He majored in religious studies at the University of Pittsburgh, backpacked in eastern Europe, served as a Jewish Service Corps volunteer for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and worked at a Jewish summer camp in Mumbai where he met his wife-to-be, Dasee Berkowitz, a Barnard graduate with a master’s degree in Jewish education from Hebrew University. She will serve Adas Israel as an educational consultant.

After completing rabbinical school at Hebrew Union, the man who relishes study and education learned to appreciate the impact that a rabbi can have on peoples’ lives, and looks forward to exercising religious leadership to a growing Jewish following in the small Sag Harbor community.