First Communion at Our Lady of the Isle

First Communion participants, back row, from the left: Julia Grace Labrozzi, Father Peter DeSanctis, Colibri Lopez-Olmos and Amelia Grace Reiter; front row: Roy Thomas Cronin-Finlay, Lauren Alyssa Gurney, Maria Wilutis, Maria Isabella Carbajal, Liam Christian Adipietro and Nicholas Alexander Labrozzi.

Nine young people celebrated their first Holy Communion at a Sunday, June 6 Mass at our Lady of the Isle. Father Peter DeSanctis, parish priest, presided at the Mass that was attended by their families, friends and parishioners.

Communicants Liam Christian Adipietro, Maria Isabella Carbajal, Roy Thomas Cronin-Finlay, Lauren Alyssa Gurney, Julia Grace Labrozzi, Nicholas Alexander Labrozzi, Colibri Lopez-Olmos, Amelia Grace Reiter and Maria Wilutis were welcomed with the hymn Lord, Who At Thy First Eucharist, followed Father DeSanctis and altar servers John Sturges and Caitlynn Sharp down the aisle, and sat with their families in designated pews, which had banners designed by each communicant.

The communicants and their families took an active role in the celebratory Mass. Matthew Labrozzi did the First Reading and Colleen Cronin did the Second Reading. Father Peter read the Gospel, and his homily encouraged the youth on their journey toward an understanding of their faith.

Liam Adipietro presented a basket with Prayers of Intentions written by the students, and for the Prayers of the Faithful, each one read the prayers they had written. The presentation of the gifts was made by Roy Cronin-Finlay, Nicholas Labrozzi, Amelia Reiter and Maria Wilutis. Florence Moore on oboe and Donna Molin on keyboard played The Supper of the Lord, as the communicants processed to their First Holy Communion.

The young people presented a moving rendition of Down To the River to Pray, and then recessed from the church as the congregation sang Sing To the Mountains. Everyone gathered in Parish Hall where Father Peter presented each communicant with a certificate.

Making this first Eucharist celebration a success were the communicants and their parents; Father DeSanctis; Melanie Matz, coordinator of Religious Education; catechist/communion celebration coordinator, Jeanette Payne; catechist Laura Gurney; cantor Henry Jacobs; Music Director Donna Molin; the choir; and Angela Corbett, fellowship hour coordinator.

REPORTED BY LAURA GURNEY