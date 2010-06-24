Ferry rechristening on July 3

The Southern Cross took on the name Lt. Joe Theinert with a temporary sign during the June 9 funeral procession. The renaming will become official on July 3.

South Ferry will officially rechristen the Southern Cross in honor of First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, the 24-year-old Islander who died heroically serving his country in Afghanistan on June 4. A ceremony to salute the Lt. Joe Theinert will be held at South Ferry’s east dock at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 and everyone is welcome to attend. Details of the ceremony will follow, but plans for an informal reception at the American Legion Hall after the christening are underway. The reception will be an old-fashioned pot-luck picnic and attendees may drop off their contributions at the Legion Hall on the morning of July 3rd before the christening. Call or email Lee Oliver at 375-6751 or laoliver9305@gmail.com to coordinate your food drop.