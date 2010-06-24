Emily Gibbs

NHS member in her junior and senior years, president in 12th grade,

Emily is headed for Northeastern University and will be studying in

London her first semester.

Emily was a high honor roll student every quarter through all four years

of high school as well as recipient of the Scholar Athlete Award.

In 9th grade she received a medal for participation in the Science Fair,

then went on to receive a red ribbon in the Long Island Science

Congress, Senior Division. She also participated in AMC in grades 9, 10

and ll.

Emily was president of her class in 9th grade, treasurer in 11th

(Spanish Club secretary that year) and vice president in 12th.

In 9th and 10th grades she was the yearbook layout editor;

editor-in-chief of the 2009 and 2010 yearbooks and also worked on the

yearbook as a senior. She was a representative for a Suffolk County

Youth Bureau program as a junior and senior. She also attended the

National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine in Boston and the Student

Leadership Workshop: Chemical Health Awareness Council.

She was in the Spanish Club in grades 10, 11 and 12 and worked on the

yearbook and was in the Drama Club all four years, performing in the

chorus for the productions “Les Miserables” and “Miss Saigon,” dancing

in “Bye Bye Birdie,” and dancing and singing in her shared role as the

good witch in “The Wizard of Oz” this year.

Emily participated in the North Fork Music Festival for four years and

was in the Women’s Select Choir, first soprano, as a 9th grader, second

soprano in grades 10, 11 and 12.

She was on the varsity girls basketball team all through high school

(three times Class D champions); on the varsity girls cross-country team

as a sophomore and junior and varsity track and field in 10th grade,

receiving the Coach’s Award.

Emily has been a tireless volunteer for a number of community, regional

and national organizations including 74 hours assisting with the Outdoor

Education Program at Mashomack, helping with the dinner dance there and

joining the Mashomack Youth Conservation Corps. She has also

participated in fundraisers for Muscular Dystrophy, Habitat for Humanity

and Haiti earthquake victims, in addition to food drives, the Relay for

Life and volunteering for the Shelter Island 10K and 5K races. She is

the recipient of the Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award.

Family is what Emily will miss when she leaves the Island.

The NHS Cardboard Campout was an event that had an impact on her because

“it was a very successful and rewarding event that helped people in

need,” she said. Also the senior class trip was memorable because of the

way she “bonded with classmates.”