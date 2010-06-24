Dustin Mulcahy

Dustin is headed to Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut, where

he plans to major in sports management, so it’s no surprise to learn

that he played a variety of sports during high school and even pulled a

stint as teacher assistant for physical education teacher Brian Becker

in 10th grade.

In grades 9, 11 and 12, Dustin played JV baseball and varsity baseball

in 10th grade. In 10th, 11th and 12th grades he was on the varsity

basketball team. He was recognized as scholar athlete for varsity

basketball and was honored as MVP in his junior year, in addition to

receiving the Coach’s Award for JV baseball.

In 9th grade Dustin received the Most Improved Student award and

participated in the school’s Science Fair and the AMC in the 11th grade.

As a sophomore, Dustin volunteered to build United States flag disposal

boxes for the American Legion and as a junior, volunteered to build a

costume rack for the Shelter Island Preschool.

Dustin is going to miss fishing on Shelter Island, White Birch

Landscaping and Monday night basketball.

As far as what’s influenced him the most during his years on Shelter

Island, he listed “Mrs. Siller’s classes, (the Class of 2010 will

understand) and Mr. Mundy’s guidance,” he said. “Basketball was not the

only gift he gave me.”