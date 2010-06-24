Douglas Binder

Doug is headed to St. Olaf College in Minnesota in the fall. In high

school, Doug was on the basketball team, played lacrosse, ran track and

cross country, played soccer and baseball, and was on the sailing team.

He was also a member of the Drama and Science clubs.

He was active with the Presbyterian Church, serving as a confirmation

teacher, and was involved in the Communities That Care (CTC) Buddy

Program, Mashomack’s and Ocean Classroom.

Doug was recently featured in an Island Profile in the Shelter Island

Reporter, following his role as the Scarecrow in the school’s spring

production of “The Wizard of Oz.” His performance earned him an East End

Arts Council TEENY nomination.

During the interview Doug said he chose St. Olaf’s after having spent

some time there. He said he’d seen some other schools “that had a

similar feel, but the students were what really did it for me. The

student I roomed with was also from New York, from Seneca Falls, he

helped me adjust, he was into a lot of the things I was and it just

reiterated that this school was for me.”

Doug went on to say that he’s happy he grew up on Shelter Island. “I

love it here, there are very few places that can match this, but I’m

definitely ready to leave.”

He spoke about his parents, too. “My mom has always been there and I can

talk to either of them about anything. Dad’s kind of a backup and Mom’s

the front line when it comes to talking about things. But they back

each other up and love each other very much. I’ve pretty much got it

made. I love Shelter Island, I’ll always end up coming back here.”