Douglas Binder
Doug is headed to St. Olaf College in Minnesota in the fall. In high
school, Doug was on the basketball team, played lacrosse, ran track and
cross country, played soccer and baseball, and was on the sailing team.
He was also a member of the Drama and Science clubs.
He was active with the Presbyterian Church, serving as a confirmation
teacher, and was involved in the Communities That Care (CTC) Buddy
Program, Mashomack’s and Ocean Classroom.
Doug was recently featured in an Island Profile in the Shelter Island
Reporter, following his role as the Scarecrow in the school’s spring
production of “The Wizard of Oz.” His performance earned him an East End
Arts Council TEENY nomination.
During the interview Doug said he chose St. Olaf’s after having spent
some time there. He said he’d seen some other schools “that had a
similar feel, but the students were what really did it for me. The
student I roomed with was also from New York, from Seneca Falls, he
helped me adjust, he was into a lot of the things I was and it just
reiterated that this school was for me.”
Doug went on to say that he’s happy he grew up on Shelter Island. “I
love it here, there are very few places that can match this, but I’m
definitely ready to leave.”
He spoke about his parents, too. “My mom has always been there and I can
talk to either of them about anything. Dad’s kind of a backup and Mom’s
the front line when it comes to talking about things. But they back
each other up and love each other very much. I’ve pretty much got it
made. I love Shelter Island, I’ll always end up coming back here.”