Dougherty calls for day of mourning

A message from Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty:

The Town of Shelter Island with tremendous humility and overwhelming grief salutes Army First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert for showing unqualified bravery, unhesitating concern for the men in his charge and self sacrifice on the battlefields of Afghanistan. Lt. Theinert paid the ultimate price.

We also extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Joey Theinert and send our assurance of every measure of support and assistance in your time of sorrow. Please call on us.

I am declaring the day of Joe’s funeral, a Town Day of Mourning. Essential services only will be provided on that date as we all unite, pause and come together to honor this fine gentleman on the day he is laid to rest. Please check this web site and this Thursday’s Reporter for details.

Words are totally inadequate at a time like this. I will conclude by assuring his grief stricken family that Army First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert will live on in our hearts and in our memories here on Shelter Island as a vivid example of a short but full life lived with love, decency and yes, nobility. May we all strive to live each of our own lives a little better, guided by Joey’s example, as we move forward from this sad time.

Jim Dougherty