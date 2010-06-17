Do what you can do

Shelter Island did its best to honor Lt. Joseph Theinert last week, making one of the Island’s saddest moments also one of its proudest.

Joe belonged to the Island and the Island belonged to Joe, his father, James Theinert of Sag Harbor, said of the need to honor him here. That’s so not just because he grew up here but because he lived a life that Islanders value. He helped people who needed help. He played hard. He laughed off small problems. He served his neighbors and he valued the service of others.

That spirit lived on as a community rallied to support Joe’s family and to serve the memory of a life that was much too short, but well lived.

This was not a week of good intentions. People did not just mean well in pulling Joe’s memorial services together. They did well.

By the time community leaders met to delegate tasks on Sunday night, two days after Joe died while leading his troops on patrol in Afghanistan, Islanders were anxious to do something to help, and attacked those tasks in earnest. Through flyers, web postings and good old word-of-mouth, the greater community learned what would happen and what was needed. The databases of volunteers for housing and food donations were pages long within 48 hours. Among the names of donors were residents that long-time Islanders organizing this effort had never heard before.

The generosity of time, spirit and goods was inspiring. All of these were needed, for the family of course, but also to bolster the volunteers who would make this event the primary focus of their lives for several days.

Many volunteers willingly put their lives on hold in order to be ready for word of Joe’s return to New York. When the waiting ended suddenly on Wednesday morning, an impressive procession formed in Westhampton within five hours. Shelter Island was a whirlwind of activity until its residents stopped to stand at streetside with flags in hand, awaiting the procession.

This unprecedented effort resulted in many moments of exquisite pain and beauty, experienced through three days of memorial services for Joe.

The poignant procession didn’t just happen. Neither did a seven-hour church wake nor the sort of Irish wake that occurred over two nights at the Legion Hall basement for the many in uniform serving during the memorial events. All of that preceded a funeral and reception for 2,000, which was likewise a well-planned, well-executed operation.

If you asked the individuals who helped make this happen just how they could do so much, you would likely hear this: I just did what I could do.

Many, many people, from Shelter Island and beyond, did all they could do to honor Joe Theinert. And that is a fitting tribute indeed.