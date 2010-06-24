Connor Needham

It’s all about the water for this sailor/fisherman/wakeboarder, who

plans on sailing in college and competing in Laser regattas, with an eye

on the 2016 Olympics, “but that depends on where college takes me,” he

said. He’s considering a degree in mechanical engineering and then a

move on to grad school to study aeronautical engineering.

Connor’s achievements on the water are impressive and he’s racked up

numerous wins and awards in the past four years, not the least being

placing 1st out of 15 in the Club 420 Mid-Atlantic Midget Championship

2006 and more than a few first-place Laser regatta wins, including the

Junior Olympics, Sayville, Cedar Point Race Week, and 1st out of 31 at

the Shelter Island Yacht Club Open in 2009. (Connor lists 23 events from

2006 to 2009.)

In addition to being the founder and captain of the school’s sailing

team, Connor played basketball throughout high school, was on the golf

team in 7th through 11th grades and on the cross-country team for three

years.

From 9th through 12th grades, Connor was a staff member of the yearbook,

serving as head photographer, editor and special effects manager.

He was on the prom committee when he was a junior as a “decoration

selector.” He also came up with the raffle idea and was the prom site

finder.

Throughout high school Connor was in the Science Club and the Drama

Club, performing as a supporting actor, and cofounder and member of the

Spanish Club.

Connor has been active in community service, participating in “Relay for

Life” and both the 5K and 10K races.

Connor’s interests include flying, and he intends to accumulate enough

hours and training to earn his pilot’s license. He also enjoys

snowboarding because he likes “being out on a mountain away from

everything,” he said.

Wakeboarding, an activity Connor started when he was 14, is another

interest, one that he’s taught to some of his friends.

Connor, who’s known for always having his Frisbee with him, is also an

entrepreneur, having started a business with a friend providing a

shuttle service for people anchored in boats to the beach where there is

a restaurant.

What Connor will miss about Shelter Island are his family and his

friends and his “wonderful and amazing girlfriend” and also “the Tuck

Shop, wakeboarding in the fall and spring and being able to get away

from life when I need it.”

His brother, Schuyler, has been the greatest influence on him, he said.

“My brother was always here for me when I needed him. He helped with a

lot of my work and made sure that I wasn’t making a fool of myself. When

he left for college it knocked me in the head that it was my turn to do

all the work. He helped me step up my grades and my attitude and I

thank him very much for all he has done.”