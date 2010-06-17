Class of 2004 remembers a good friend

Joe Theinert’s classmates — Shelter Island High School Class of 2004 — travelled from across the country to come home to honor their friend at his memorial services.

One spokesperson from the class was prepared to speak at the funeral but no opportunity arose. Here’s what Joey’s classmates wanted to say:

On behalf of the Class of 2004, I am here today to talk about, as Joey would say, stuff and things.’

Joey loved history, and now he is an indelible part of our history, of America’s history.

We are blessed to have known him. And while today we take care of each other as Joey would take care of us, our greatest sympathies go out to those who were never able to meet him.

Thursday night, we gathered together not only as a class, but as a family who lost a brother. Jet-lagged and a little liquored-up, we laughed and shared stories and missed him terribly.

But if he had been there with us, we know he would have simply shrugged and said, Don’t cry; suck it up.

We love you Joey.

Thanks for the memories.