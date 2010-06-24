Claire Read

Claire has her eye on becoming an elementary and special education

teacher after she graduates.

She made the honor roll, was in the Science Club and received the

Presidential Fitness Award all four years of high school. In 9th grade,

Claire participated in the Science Fair and the Long Island Science

Congress, senior division.

As a freshman and sophomore, she was a member of the Select Choir, a

Scholar Athlete and participated in the AMC.

She received attendance awards and was vice-president of her class in

grades 10 and 11; was in the NHS in grades 11 and 12 (treasurer); the

Spanish Club in grades 10, 11 and 12; the school musicals in grades 9,

11 and 12; and participated in the Communities That Care Buddies Program

as a junior and senior.

When she was a senior, Claire participated in the Protein Challenge and

was a CTC board member. She was a Student Council representative and

participated in the Suffolk Community College Leadership Program when

she was a freshman; participated in ROPES in 9th and 11th grades; CTC

Buddy Program in 11th and 12th grades, and was the Communities That Care

student liaison in 12th grade.

As a 9th grader, Claire was named Rookie of the Year by the Suffolk

County Volleyball Coaches Association.

When she was in grades 9 through 12, Claire received the Varsity

Achievement Award, was on the Suffolk County Class D Champions team,

starting setter for the varsity volleyball team and captain of the team

when she was a senior, along with being cheerleading captain that year,

too.

Claire was a cheerleader in her junior and senior years and earned the

Coach’s Award as a junior.

In 9th and 10th grades she ran varsity track and was a member of the

East End Waves Volleyball Club as a junior. She was also a member of the

Long Island Fury as a Freshman and sophomore.

She was named “All League” by the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches

Association in 10th, 11th and 12th grades, and in the All County

Tournament in 11th and 12th grades.

For community service, Claire lists working as a camp counselor at

Mashomack, working the water station at the Mighty Hampton Triathlon,

planting sea grass, raising funds for cancer research with the “Beatles

Cabaret,” and volunteering for numerous charitable organizations

including Muscular Dystrophy Research, Habitat for Humanity, the 5K and

10K, Girl Scouts and food drives to name just a few.

Claire worked as a camp counselor at the Shelter Island Beach Club in

2007 and 2008 and was head counselor in 2009.

What Claire’s going to miss about the Island are the relationships she’s

made here over the years.

Going to “States” with the volleyball team was an event that had a lot

of influence on her, she said. “It showed how a small Island team that

no one has ever heard of, or seen, can reach their dreams.”