Charlotte May Hawkins

Charlotte May Hawkins, 83, formerly of Shelter Island, died on April 15, 2010. She passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her family and the compassionate Hospice caregivers.

Charlotte was born August 20, 1926 in East Hampton. She lived in Baldwin for 15 years and spent a lot of time on Shelter Island visiting her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Then she moved to Montclair Colony in the house her father built. On May 17, 1947, Charlotte married Robert (Bob) Hawkins. After Bob graduated from college, they lived in Edison, New Jersey for 15 years. In 1967 the family was transferred to Sandusky, Ohio.

Charlotte was involved in many activities. She was a Bluebird/Camp Fire Girl leader. She wrote, directed, staged and costumed many musical shows. She was a church librarian, editor of the church newspaper, pianist and Teen and Senior Choir director. Charlotte enjoyed reading, sewing and gardening.

Charlotte’s life was centered around her faith in God and her family. She will be remembered for her devotion to her husband and children and for the loving care she gave to her invalid mother. She left a legacy of unselfish giving and caring, her family said.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert E. Hawkins, three daughters and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by Shelter Island residents: cousins Adelaide English and Beth (John) Huttman; nephew Glenn (Gwen) Waddington and niece Sandra (Peter) Waldner.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alma (Dickerson) and Frederick Winberg; brother 2nd Lieutenant Robert Winberg; sister-in-law Kathryn Rasmussen; and niece Kris LaFerney.