Call for comments on FAA helicopter amendment

Helicopter noise is an important issue for many Shelter Islanders and our neighbors in the other four East End towns. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has issued a proposal to amend federal regulations so that they mandate use of a New York North Shore Route and require each person piloting a helicopter to follow it, but allow a pilot to deviate from that route for safety, weather conditions, or transitioning to or from a destination point of landing.

Transitioning means turning southward towards East Hampton Airport (EHAP), the Southampton Village Heliport on Dune Road, or Gabreski Airport anywhere from the Shoreham power plant to Orient, thereby crossing over the North Fork and probably Shelter Island. If pilots continue to follow the guidelines of EHAP, most in-bound traffic will be directed over South Ferry Channel, resulting in an excessive number of helicopters flying over or nearby our Island, creating unacceptable noise levels especially on summer weekends. As many as 53 flights per day have been recorded.

It is estimated there were about 10,500 one-way flights in and out of the East End in 2009, with EHAP recording 5,700. With an eventual rebound in the economy, this number is sure to increase dramatically over the coming 5 to 10 years.

The noise of helicopters over the East End is estimated to negatively impact 80,000 to 120,000 people in summer; the beneficiaries of such transportation, including passengers, helicopter company owners, directors and employees, range from 4,000 to 6,000 persons. It would seem to me that public policy requires a major change in this unfair imbalance of cost versus benefit.

A group of local citizens and elected officials from all five East End towns have formed the East End Helicopter Noise Stakeholders Group, which has met twice and will have met on Wednesday, June 16, with the intent of finalizing a united East End Town response and comment to the FAA proposal. It is likely the response will include the following points:

There should be FAA mandatory designated routes for helicopter traffic to East Hampton Airport (EHAP), Gabreski Airport (GAP) and Southampton Village Heliport (SVH).

The two basic routes to the East End airports should be a South Shore route and a North Shore route, sharing traffic and distributing the noise burden.

All traffic to SVH should use the South Shore route.

The FAA should establish procedures in coordination with EHAP, GAP and SVH to monitor and enforce compliance with the proposed routes and related conditions, including operating hours, curfews, limitation of flight concentrations within specific time periods and nighttime/early morning flights.

The North Shore route should only permit transit to the East End airports east of Orient Point over Plum Island or further east, then over water directly to Barcelona Neck only for EHAP.

The South Shore route requires a helicopter-only flight layer between 500 and 800 feet of altitude and above the current Visual Flight corridor to encourage a fair portion of traffic to take this route. This layer would be similar to the current FAA helicopter/small planes guidelines over the Hudson River.

Traffic to GAP should approach the airport within the 5-mile regulated area of GAP from the Pine Barrens area.

Both North Shore and South Shore routes should require helicopters to fly not less than one mile from the shore.

The recommended minimum height should be increased from 2,500 feet to 3,500 feet.

If implemented, these new mandatory routes and procedures would greatly reduce the impact of helicopter noise over Shelter Island and most of the populated areas of the East End.

To support this unified East End response to the FAA, we need the added voice of personal letters from Shelter Islanders who support gaining control over uninvited loud noise from the skies. I would suggest your letter register a protest over the current routes and noise and support the eight items listed here, particularly the North Shore route to Plum Island with no transit points southward. The deadline for comment is Friday, June 25. Comments may be sent on-line to regulations.gov or mailed to Docket Operations M-30, U.S. Dept. of Transportation, 1200 New Jersey Ave, SE, Washington DC, 20590-0001. Comments also can be faxed to 202-493-2251. Reference should be made to FAA Docket Number 2010-0302.

Please email me at KAssociates@optonline.net for further detail and suggestions for key points you might make in comments to the FAA.