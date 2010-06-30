Brendan Olinkiewicz

Basketball was Brendan’s sport and, following an article by the

Reporter’s Ted Hills about the final minute in Brendan’s final game this

year — a game that played out more like something in the movies —

pretty much the whole world knows about him. That’s because The New York

Times’, Francis X. Clines, wrote an opinion piece about the article

about the game and since then it’s been reprinted in dozens of places

and reads, in part: “‘… as time ran out, the inbounds pass went to

Brendan. Smithtown helpfully pounced, fouling him. Brendan lined up for

his last big chance. The crowd fell silent. He sent the ball into a

perfect arc and into the basket, and the stands exploded into a frenzy,’

wrote the Reporter’s Ted Hills.”

Brendan is headed to State University of New York, Morrisville to study

diesel technology.

“When he’s not in school he’s working,” a family member said of Brendan,

who’s probably familiar to most Islanders because he’s worked at the

Shelter Island Hardware Store for the past four years. What he’s going

to miss most about Shelter Island is his family, friends and working at

the hardware store. And when asked what has had the most impact on him

during his high school years, he said his parents “by supporting me and

encouraging me to always do my best.”