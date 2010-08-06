BREAKING NEWS: Theinert procession to arrive today

The word circulated at about 10 a.m. this morning that Lt. Joseph J. Theinert’s remains will arrive at Gabreski Airport at 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 9, and a procession with military and police escort will reach Shelter Island later this afternoon.

The path of the procession has been the mapped by the Shelter Island Police Department.

The procession will begin at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton and proceed up Riverhead Road/County Road 31 to Sunrise Highway. It will continue east as the highway becomes Montauk Highway and into Bridgehampton, turning left at the Founder’s Monument onto Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor turnpike.

The procession will continue onto Main Street and straight into the Village of Sag Harbor. Turning onto Route 114 north, the procession will cross the Lance Corporal Jordan Haerter Veterans Memorial Bridge and continue to South Ferry.

A maritime honor guard will line up on both sides of the ferry crossing as the Southern Cross, to be renamed the Lt. Joseph Theinert, returns him to his hometown of Shelter Island.

On the Island, the procession will follow Route 114 north through the center of town. It will cross Bridge Street and continue up Chase Avenue and turn right to pass the Chequit Hotel and around on Waverley Place on to Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.

Church bells will be rung on Shelter Island when the procession reaches Sag Harbor. This is a call to residents to line the Ferry Road route and honor their fallen hero.