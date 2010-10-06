Brain Teasers
TRIVIA QUESTION
Match wits with the Reporter’s archives. This week’s question:
Tom Young Jr. set a record of 45 minutes to waterski around Shelter Island in 1963. Who set a new record of 33 minutes the next summer?
SOLUTIONS
May 27 Trivia question & answer:
What once-common household product built the fortune that financed the original house on Taylor’s Island?
Answer:
20 Mule Team Borax, mined and refined by Francis Marion Smith in Death Valley.
June 3 Crossword Puzzle solution
10 K Teaser