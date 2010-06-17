Be prepared for an active hurricane season this year

June 1 marked the opening of the 2010 hurricane season. If the early predictions prove accurate, the 2010 season will be busier than the relatively mild 2009 one. There are still special concerns among the experts about Haiti, the BP oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico and the coastal areas in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama that have not yet recovered from Katrina in 2005.

The following advisory from Henrietta Roberts, the coordinator of the Office of Senior Services, is for Island seniors in the event of a hurricane:

Seniors with serious health issues and their families will be notified in advance by the Office of Senior Services to arrange for transportation to an off-Island medical center.

Seniors who live alone and who may have impaired vision, hearing or mobility will be advised by the Office of Senior Services to seek shelter with family or a friend, or as a last resort at the Senior Activity Center. A town-maintained generator will provide electricity at the center in the event of a power outage.

DON’T WAIT. Call Henrietta at 749-1059 to make sure you are on her special needs list.

Watch Channel 22 or listen to WLNG for pre-storm advisories.

Check the June 24 issue of your Reporter for help in assembling a disaster supply kit. By then we will know what provisions have been made to care for your pets. It is most important that seniors and their families remain vigilant and be prepared.