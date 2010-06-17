50 YEARS AGO

About cars, reported by Ima

The loudest noise in the world is the first rattle in your new car. The car you buy today is either too big to park or too small to remember where you left it. A survey was made of Volkswagen owners to ascertain the reasons for their ardent devotion to the little cars. That’s easy! Because it needs me. JUNE 18, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Buckheit to defend 10K crown

George Buckheit, the 1984 Shelter Island 10K Run champion, is expected to defend his title in next Saturday’s sixth annual Shelter Island 10K Run. Buckheit, of New York City, won the race last year in 29:42. But adding some hot competition will be Pat Peterson of Ronkonkoma, last year’s number one ranked American marathon runner. JUNE 20, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Kraus is top local runner

Finishing third is not too shabby in the Shelter Island 10K, especially if it happens to be on your own home town course. That’s what Janelle Kraus did, being the third female to cross the finish line at 35:50. JUNE 15, 2000