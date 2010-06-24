Andrew Graffagnino

Andrew is going to miss breakfast at the Shelter Island Pharmacy when he

heads off to Warwick, Rhode Island to attend New England Tech and then

to join the U.S. Coast Guard.

This Shelter Island honor roll student (11th and 12th grades) and Board

of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) high honor roll student all

four quarters of his junior and senior years also played lacrosse,

junior varsity and varsity basketball and was a member of the Jazz Band.

Andrew was also named to the National Technical Honor Society at H.B.

Ward BOCES.