A little rumble and a lot of respect surround Theinert services

A dozen of the Red Knights in the Presbyterian Church parking

lot before the funeral last Friday, Shelter Islanders included.

Mike Davis, leader of the Red Knights Division 25, is fourth

from the right.

The low rumble of a slow-moving Harley. The flash of an American flag. A whiff of leather.

Islanders attending the memorial events for Lt. Joseph Theinert last week could not help but notice the large motorcycle contingent solemnly escorting the processions. Like the Islanders who stepped up to support this unprecedented memorial effort, the Patriot Guard Riders came as volunteers doing what they could for a fallen hero.

The Patriot Guard Riders was established by an American Legion Post in Kansas in 2005. Although many of the Guard have a military background, they have no strict command structure or organization. We pay no dues, hold no meetings, Road Captain Kevin Murphy of Jamesport said when interviewed after the funeral.

The Patriot Guard works with other biker groups: a fire-fighting contingent of Red Knights and Fire Riders, American Legion Riders and many Vietnam vets. Some of those vets launched the Patriot Guard, Mr. Murphy said, when servicemen began returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They didn’t want to see our soldiers disrespected when they came home this time, Mr. Murphy said.

With that in mind, they began to ride together at the funerals of U.S. servicemen.

Their message spread from coast to coast via the Internet and their ranks have grown to more than 200,000. The Guard’s presence has reached from California to Florida. Lt. Theinert’s funeral was the 25th Mr. Murphy has attended.

The Patriot Guard Riders have a motto, Standing for those who stood for us. The New York chapter’s mission statement is an open invitation: We don’t care what you ride or if you ride, what your political views are, or whether you’re a hawk or a dove. It is not a requirement that you be a veteran. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your income is. The only prerequisite is respect.

Like so many volunteers last week, Patriot Guard Riders took time away from daily life and livelihoods to honor a fallen soldier. They cooperate with law enforcement and only attend a funeral if they are the invited guests of the family. They do so with two objectives, Mr. Murphy explained: to show respect for the deceased and to shield the family from protests.

When Shelter Island volunteers met Tuesday evening to update plans for the three days of memorial services, Police Chief James Read reported that authorities had picked up no intelligence indicating the staging of an anti-war or other protest at Lt. Theinert’s funeral, although the police made plans to accommodate them. That’s one of the freedoms Joe defended, Chief Read reminded Islanders angered by the notion of funeral protests.

Two days later the chatter changed and protestors were planning to come, Newsday reported Friday. A self-proclaimed, radical religious group from the Midwest was threatening to protest on Shelter Island.

The Patriot Guard Riders were already here when that story emerged — 34 bikes escorted the procession from Westhampton to Shelter Island. Mr. Murphy was posted with a contingent of riders around Our Lady of the Isle Church during the wake and before the funeral. Mike Davis, President of the Red Knights, Division 25, the local chapter for the East End of Long Island, was in readiness with his men in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church, waiting for the procession’s arrival. We wanted to honor this young man who has done so much and pay our respects, Mr. Davis said Friday before the funeral. And when the Patriot Guard invites us, we team up together to protect families during funeral services by physically shielding them both from the sight and the sound of protesters. If we have to, we form a blockade — they stand side by side, a few feet apart, holding their flags out to full length so that protesters can’t be seen. If they’re chanting, sometimes we rev the motorcycle engines to drown them out. Asked if protesters were expected at Friday’s funeral, his answer was, We never know. But we have heard rumblings.’ Whether they’re rumors or not, we don’t know, but we wanted to be here in force — just in case.

Despite claims to the contrary, the protestors never showed.

Like several members of the Shelter Island Fire Department, John D’Amato rides with the Red Knights. His first duty last week was as a fire chief; he could not ride with the Guard, but he said he likes the idea of it.

It’s a nice respectful response, to move as quietly as you can, to hold up a flag and say, You’re not going to be able to look at this.’

People have a right to protest but the Guard has the right to stand there peacefully, hold the flag peacefully and prevent it. Everyone’s rights are protected and so is the family.

Shelter Islander Garth Griffin is a member of the Red Knights. He thought the group’s appearance here was typical of their performance, maybe slightly bigger because of Joey. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done on my motorcycle, he said Monday evening. When we turned into Sag Harbor, Main Street was just lined with people. I think the whole Catholic school was out there in their blue and whites. I just lost it from there all the way to the church. And he signed up with the Guard after the weekend.

Mr. Murphy commented that he has attended other small town funerals for fallen soldiers, pretty similar to Lt. Theinert’s. But the continuous line he witnessed while standing outside Our Lady of the Isle Church during the wake was noteworthy. The attendance was unbelievable, he said. I think the family knows that he is not going to be forgotten.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING

BY CAROL GALLIGAN